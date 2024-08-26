 Chewk's opens cookie shop in uptown Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
Chewk's opens at The Frederick, bringing chewy cookies to uptown

Two college friends turned a passion for cookies into a pop-up bakery. Now, Chewk's has a permanent home.
August 26, 2024
Find Chewk's chewy cookies at The Frederick in uptown Phoenix.
Find Chewk's chewy cookies at The Frederick in uptown Phoenix.
It’s hard to think of an American treat more beloved than a warm, soft cookie. The owners of Chewk’s and their loyal fans agree. After growing the business through multiple food trailers, the duo behind Chewk’s launched their first brick-and-mortar in Phoenix on Saturday.

Chewk’s was founded in 2021 by two friends, Hunter Breshears and Mike Blum, while they studied at Grand Canyon University. What started as a school project in the dorm quickly blossomed into a popular food truck selling delicious cookies to hungry college students.

How did they come up with the odd name for their business? Simply by combining the words “chewy cookies.”

Their classic flavors include chocolate chunk, snickerdoodle, red velvet, peanut butter, M&M, cowboy and a seasonal lemon cookie. Chocolate chunk is also available as a gluten-free option.

Breshears is the driving force behind Chewk’s. The Colorado transplant is a recent GCU graduate with a degree in business and entrepreneurship. He spent a year learning how to bake cookies and perfect the recipes for Chewk’s.

“I’ve learned a lot of valuable lessons from failure so I’m not afraid to try things,” Breshears says.

The 24-year-old is hands-on with every aspect of the business, from accounting to laying tile at their first storefront. He’s poured sweat equity into this business from the ground up.

“I love the central neighborhoods around here and when this spot opened up, we took over an existing food location which is a win,” he says.

Chewk's started in a college dorm before becoming a food trailer and now, a brick-and-mortar storefront.
The cookie connoisseurs' first brick-and-mortar location is at The Frederick on Missouri boutique shopping center. It offers a grab-and-go selection of signature flavors in addition to locally sourced ice cream for an a la mode treat. The store is a tiny 350-square-foot space, but patio seating is available. Customers can also place online orders for scheduled pick-up.

Blum recently got married and moved to Fayetteville, Arkansas where he opened a Chewk’s trailer. It frequently sets up shop on the University of Arkansas campus. The goal is to expand the concept to other college campuses around the country.

In Arizona, the ASU Tempe campus will have its first Chewk’s trailer this fall.

Through the support of family and friends, Breshears and Blum are banking on Chewk’s becoming a destination for cookie lovers everywhere.

“We want to reach everyone. My dream is to be a part of someone’s life cycle — from their first birthday party to their wedding, baby shower, and beyond,” Breshears says.

Chewk’s hosted a grand opening event, serving their first chewy cookies to fans on Saturday. Going forward, the cookie bakery will be open and slinging sweet treats at The Frederick Tuesdays through Sundays.

Chewk’s Cookies

1215 E. Missouri Ave.
