Chicken N Pickle readies to open in Glendale

The genesis of the Kansas City-based chain that combines the country's fastest-growing sport with its favorite meat, began with a trip to Phoenix, where founder Dave Johnson was introduced to pickleball.
Chicken N Pickle bills itself as ideal for families and groups who want to have some fun and work up an appetite before digging in at the "eatertainment complex." Opening in Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District, this will be Chicken N Pickle's ninth U.S. location.
Pickleball courts can, and are highly encouraged, to be reserved in advance for a fun evening out. More serious ballers can sign up to play on one of Chicken N Pickle's leagues, which are offered throughout the year and range from beginner to advanced.
“Our mission is to provide an atmosphere that fosters fun, friendship, and community and we are excited to bring that to Glendale,” Johnson said in a press release announcing Chicken N Pickle's Arizona location. “We believe that bringing people together over a delicious, wood-fired rotisserie chicken, a cold beverage and some friendly competition can create unifying bonds that ripple throughout the community and beyond.”
An official opening date has not been confirmed, but the concept is planned to debut in Arizona between mid-July and August.
"We are SUPER close to having an exact date, just putting on the finishing touches to make sure it's perfect," C.J. Hoyt responded to a question from a follower on Chicken N Pickle's Glendale Facebook page. Hoyt is listed as the complex's pickleball manager on his Facebook profile.
Followers shared excited anticipation on social media.
Soo [sic] looking forward to it," Nancy Shaeffer replied, saying she's excited to ring in celebrations such as birthdays and Mother's Day at Chicken N Pickle. "Can’t wait should be very cool."
The menu of the "chef-driven restaurant" features chicken dishes, including wings, rotisserie chicken, hot chicken sandwiches and country fried chicken. There will also be shareable dishes including chorizo queso, avocado hummus and fried pickles, as well as barbecue that leans into the restaurant's Kansas City roots with ribs, pulled pork and burnt ends.
The large indoor-outdoor space will feature multiple bars and dining areas, including on the rooftop. It will include reservable indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, ping pong tables, cornhole and bocce games, as well as oversized Battleship and Jenga to keep guests entertained.
Chicken N Pickle joins a host of new pickleball-centric venues opening around the Valley as the sport's popularity continues to soar.
Chicken N PickleOpening Summer 2023
9330 W. Hanna Lane, Glendale