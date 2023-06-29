Navigation
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Chicken N Pickle readies to open in Glendale

June 29, 2023 10:52AM

Chicken N Pickle will bring its pickleball-driven sports entertainment restaurant to Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District this summer.
Chicken N Pickle will bring its pickleball-driven sports entertainment restaurant to Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District this summer. Chicken N Pickle
Chicken N Pickle is set to open in Glendale later this summer, marking its first location in the place that sparked the idea for the quickly expanding sports entertainment restaurant.

The genesis of the Kansas City-based chain that combines the country's fastest-growing sport with its favorite meat, began with a trip to Phoenix, where founder Dave Johnson was introduced to pickleball.

Chicken N Pickle bills itself as ideal for families and groups who want to have some fun and work up an appetite before digging in at the "eatertainment complex."  Opening in Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District, this will be Chicken N Pickle's ninth U.S. location.

Pickleball courts can, and are highly encouraged, to be reserved in advance for a fun evening out. More serious ballers can sign up to play on one of Chicken N Pickle's leagues, which are offered throughout the year and range from beginner to advanced.

“Our mission is to provide an atmosphere that fosters fun, friendship, and community and we are excited to bring that to Glendale,” Johnson said in a press release announcing Chicken N Pickle's Arizona location. “We believe that bringing people together over a delicious, wood-fired rotisserie chicken, a cold beverage and some friendly competition can create unifying bonds that ripple throughout the community and beyond.”

An official opening date has not been confirmed, but the concept is planned to debut in Arizona between mid-July and August.

"We are SUPER close to having an exact date, just putting on the finishing touches to make sure it's perfect," C.J. Hoyt responded to a question from a follower on Chicken N Pickle's Glendale Facebook page. Hoyt is listed as the complex's pickleball manager on his Facebook profile.

Followers shared excited anticipation on social media.

Soo [sic] looking forward to it," Nancy Shaeffer replied, saying she's excited to ring in celebrations such as birthdays and Mother's Day at Chicken N Pickle. "Can’t wait should be very cool."

The menu of the "chef-driven restaurant" features chicken dishes, including wings, rotisserie chicken, hot chicken sandwiches and country fried chicken. There will also be shareable dishes including chorizo queso, avocado hummus and fried pickles, as well as barbecue that leans into the restaurant's Kansas City roots with ribs, pulled pork and burnt ends.

The large indoor-outdoor space will feature multiple bars and dining areas, including on the rooftop.  It will include reservable indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, ping pong tables, cornhole and bocce games, as well as oversized Battleship and Jenga to keep guests entertained.

Chicken N Pickle joins a host of new pickleball-centric venues opening around the Valley as the sport's popularity continues to soar.

Chicken N Pickle

Opening Summer 2023
9330 W. Hanna Lane, Glendale

KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Sara Crocker is a food writer for Phoenix New Times. She has called Phoenix home since 2020, getting to know the Valley through every restaurant, brewery and bar she can. Her work has also appeared in Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and The Denver Post.
Contact: Sara Crocker

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation