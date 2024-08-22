Meet Kell Duncan, the developer shaping the future of Phoenix

click to enlarge Duncan stands inside the former Uhaul building that is set to become a high-rise. Duncan will oversee the first two floors, with plans for a seasonal restaurant, lobby cafe and organic grocery store. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Restoring and scaling up downtown

“The nice part is they loved the concepts,” Duncan says. “For them, it makes a lot of sense because a lot of times the retail is an afterthought. This was backwards. We already had the concept for the downstairs, and who wouldn’t want to live above an organic grocery market and restaurant?”

Duncan, in partnership with McKinley Club owners Celine and Kevin Rille, will restore the historic Paper Heart building on Grand Avenue and Polk Street. Sara Crocker

Expanding to Grand Avenue



The 8,800-square-foot space will include a studio, gallery and store to sell artworks, as well as a restaurant and bar. The aim, Duncan says, is to preserve the Paper Heart to create and celebrate art in an area where it’s become more challenging for artists to live and work.

With the Jefferson House, Duncan and Allen can apply and expand on their experience at The Churchill.“It gives us an opportunity to create a foundation of what we’ve already learned here,” Allen says. “It’s going to be more impactful to the community.”The new venue will offer plenty of similarities to the Roosevelt Row gathering space. Jefferson House will be built from repurposed shipping containers, harking back to the location’s rail yard history. And when it comes to selecting tenants, the focus will remain on incubating local businesses and include social rent as part of their lease terms.But, it’s also a chance for the team to go bigger than they ever could at The Churchill thanks to a site about one-third larger. Designs are still in development, but Duncan hopes to make Jefferson House two stories, featuring office space in addition to shops, restaurants and bars.“This opportunity is really cool, not only to give business over there a shot but also just have people be able to go to a place and experience multiple small businesses and bring everyone together,” Duncan says.The team is working on ways to improve climate control in an open-air building, and they concede that summers are challenging, even with discounts and special events to entice people to visit.“It’s hard to have eight good months and lose your ass for four and break even. That’s a bummer,” Duncan says.At the Jefferson House, they hope to do more to make the space one for all seasons, focusing on elements such as a kid-friendly splash pad in the courtyard and creating effective shading.“That’s going to be a major focus,” Allen says. “This is going to be a year-round thing.”With the construction timeline in the hands of the city, Duncan and Allen are hesitant to commit to an opening date but are currently interviewing prospective tenants.Back in downtown Phoenix, Duncan has two additional projects in the works.The first, located on Central Avenue and Garfield Street, can be seen from The Churchill’s rooftop.Duncan had eyed the former U-Haul building for a dining, arts and market space. He was supposed to close on the sale in March 2020 but scrapped those plans when the pandemic hit.“Covid just threw a wrench into everything. I still wanted to buy the building because I believed, in that long-term, (it) was a good investment,” Duncan says.He reached out to David Warren of Mainstreet Capital Partners, someone he'd met after The Churchill initially opened. Warren has developed projects in Phoenix, including Camelback Lakes, a Biltmore office center. When Duncan approached him looking for a partner, Warren and Mainstreet Capital agreed.“They kind of took a chance on me,” Duncan says.The development will be a new 30-story, 325-foot high-rise with around 250 apartments. Duncan will curate the food and retail on the two main floors, and Mainstreet Capital Partners will manage everything above that.The first two floors will include a seasonally inspired restaurant and bar, lobby cafe and a boutique grocery with local produce. All three concepts will source “from not only my family’s farm but any other small family farm that we can pull from,” Duncan says.Duncan hopes the market also will serve local chefs by hosting first-pick hours, where the market opens for cooks before the general public has access. The restaurant and bar also will showcase prime ingredients.“I really want the restaurant to function as an educational thing of why produce is seasonal,” Duncan says.Though no timeline for groundbreaking has been set, Duncan says he and Warren are targeting an opening in 2027. The new development will help increase density in an area chopped up by vacant buildings and lots.“I love that we’re continuing to fill that in and have it be very walkable,” he says.While Duncan is disappointed that the former U-Haul building on Central Avenue will be demolished, he plans to preserve another buildingfor his third downtown project.He, in partnership with McKinley Club owners Celine and Kevin Rille, plans to restore the historic Paper Heart building located on Grand Avenue and Polk Street. Designed by architect Victor Gruen with Ralph Haver and built in 1954, the building has lived several lives, as a car dealership, venue and exhibition space, before it caught fire in 2021. The trio took on the property in 2022.“We loved the old, historic building,” Duncan says. “We both had the interest in, long-term, we want to save the building.”While these projectsare still in their early stages, Duncan points out all the cranes circling the downtown area as harbingers of more change to come.“What I’ve seen in five years, from when we started to where we’re at now, is pretty crazy,” Duncan says. ”And I think five years from now, it could be even crazier.”He knows patience is key.“That kind of gets me back into the long-term style of thinking and why I don’t try to get too hung up on the highs and lows now, but I really believe in where we’re going in 10, 20 years,” he says.As a number of neighboring restaurants, bars and businesses have grown around The Churchill and some of its tenants have graduated to their own brick-and-mortar spaces, Duncan is energized.“There’s just a lot of really talented people doing really cool and fun projects,” he says. “I’m more of a Phoenix-first approach, where it’s us against everybody else. I don’t view anyone else down here as competition other than friendly and healthy.”And, he sees the potential for that energy to grow, not just across downtown, but across the Valley.“I love community building, is what I think I’ve discovered through this process,” Duncan says. “I just love the opportunity to have my fingerprints and have an impact on a young city. That’s what I want to do even more.”