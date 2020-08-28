 
4
Find Benjamin's upstairs at Citizen Public House.
Find Benjamin's upstairs at Citizen Public House.
Lauren Cusimano

There's a New Fried Chicken and Oyster Bar Upstairs at Citizen Public House

Lauren Cusimano | August 28, 2020 | 8:00am
In Good Spirits Hospitality Group — the people behind The Gladly and Citizen Public House — has had a rough summer. Commander Hamburger closed at The Churchill after less than a year. Chef Bernie Kantak has suffered a personal injury. Then there’s that whole pandemic thing going on.

But there’s a light at the end of the tunnel — or more like one at the top of the stairs of Citizen Public House.

The Old Town Scottsdale restaurant (you know the one: steepled building, former Trader Vic’s location) is welcoming to its upstairs space a fried chicken and oyster bar, helmed by Chef Ben Graham.

Appropriately, it is called Benjamin's Upstairs. It opens tonight — Friday, August 28.


Graham has designed a menu of shareable plates, both small and large. In addition to the fried chicken and oysters, there's cornbread waffles, vegetable crudo, and scallop ceviche. Expect a dim, deco-inspired room with an open kitchen and bar area and a beverage program offering

pétillant-naturel

wines, natural ciders, and classic cocktails to match the speakeasy vibe.

Hours will be 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, with seatings till 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Seating is pretty limited. Reservations (which can be made via the website) are highly recommended and can be made for two weeks out. A host inside Citizen Public House will lead you to your table.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food and drink editor. She is a journalist and food waste writer based in Tempe. Joys include eating wings, riding bikes, knowing everyone at the bar, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

