8 Coffee Shops With Good Food Menus in Greater Phoenix

If you’re a coffee lover, this carefully crafted drink has probably become an integral part of your life. It gets your morning flowing, offers a second wind in the afternoon, or serves as an after-dinner delight. Not to mention, every bean comes with its own history, flavor, and aroma. It’s a delicious art form.

For some of us, we love to pair our coffee with a meal. Sometimes, a light pastry just doesn’t cut it. Whether you need a place where you can camp out for hours with your laptop, visit with your family from out-of-town, brunch with friends, or have a casual first date, we’ve listed eight coffee shops with phenomenal food menus where all of this is possible.

Continue Reading

EXPAND Street tacos are only $1.50 on Tuesdays at Sip Coffee & Beer Garage. Courtesy of Sip Coffee & Beer

Sip Coffee & Beer

Multiple Locations

Sip Coffee & Beer is every freelancer’s dream. With two locations in Scottsdale and one in Arcadia, Sip is ensuring your food, coffee, and comfort needs are taken care of from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. — sometimes even midnight, dependent upon the location. Their coffee menu has all the classics, and even includes Chemex and Kevlar Coffee, which is drip coffee blended with MCT oil and Kerrygold butter. A couple breakfast specialties are the Garage Breakfast Sandwich, served on a buttermilk bun with spicy aioli, and avocado toast topped with pine nuts and a pesto drizzle. Options to get you through the latter half of the day include turkey BLTs, vegan burgers, spinach and goat cheese salads, and protein-packed quinoa bowls. The menu varies at each location, all of which cater to meat-eaters and vegans alike.

EXPAND The Coffee Shop at Agritopia has a well-rounded menu with omelets, quinoa bowls, lattes, and treats. Courtesy of The Coffee Shop at Agritopia

The Coffee Shop at Agritopia

3000 East Ray Road, Gilbert

This family-owned cafe has been helping Gilbert-dwellers start their day off right since 2006. With coffee beans from Mr. Espresso as the base, you can then choose from nearly 20 syrup flavors — served iced, hot, or blended. Or, give one of their specialty drinks a try, like the Spanish Latte, which has sweetened condensed milk, or the Scotchkiss Latte, which has butterscotch and white chocolate. Their most popular breakfast dish is the San Diegan, which is an open-faced omelet topped with potatoes, sour cream, bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, green onion, and cheddar and feta cheese. Vegans can go for the tofu Benedict or the vacation bagel, which has vegan cream cheese, slivered almonds, and an agave syrup drizzle. In case you miss breakfast, they have 15 sandwiches to choose from, like the California club, pesto chicken, and field veggie.

EXPAND Jobot used to operate out of a homey establishment and is now situated at the base of high-rise condominiums. John Chakravarty

Jobot Coffee & Bar

333 East Roosevelt Street

Even though the geographical location and physical environment of Jobot changed about two years ago, the quality of the coffee and food remains the same. Plus, you can still hang out here until midnight or 3 a.m., depending on the day. Their simple coffee menu won’t leave you in contemplation and you can defeat your hunger with one of their specialty dishes like the Notjo’s Nachos (fajita veggies, nacho cheese, crema, jalapeno, and pico) or the yellow curry chicken with veggies and basmati rice. Jobot is also known for its crepes, which come sweet or savory. Get them with Nutella and bananas, or with chorizo, mozzarella, spinach, and eggs.

EXPAND The Nile Coffee Shop is whipping up all your favorite past-time meals, vegan style. Courtesy of The Nile Coffee Shop

The Nile Coffee Shop

105 West Main Street, Mesa

This coffee shop and vegan eatery is connected to the Nile Theater, which originally opened as a cinema in 1924 — then turned restaurant, night club, church, different retail businesses, and finally a three-room music venue. The theater’s most recent addition is The Nile Coffee Shop that opened in 2015. Their menu is new-and-improved American fare, including toasted bagels with coconut cream cheese, almonds, berries, and agave, or topped with vegan ham, green chiles, chipotle mayo, potatoes, and cheddar. The vegan mac and cheese is also a winner, served with sourdough crouton crumbles and the option to add Philly meat, Soyrizo, and green chiles. Wash it down with a cold brew, or give the lavender latte a chance. Either way, when you've settled in at this coffee shop, you’re also soaking in the Valley's history.

EXPAND Come spring 2019, Press Coffee Roasters will add onto its eight locations with another one in Phoenix. Courtesy of Press Coffee

Press Coffee Roasters

Multiple Locations

Press is serving much of the Valley with multiple locations in Chandler, Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. They source their beans from various countries like Peru, Costa Rica, and Guatemala, and in addition to their commitment to quality coffee, they’re feeding their customers with breakfast and lunch items. You can spice up a classic egg burrito with chipotle, pesto, or tomato garlic, or go for the lox bagel and savor the unmistakable flavor of capers. If you are an avocado-toast person, you have four options — BFT (bacon, feta, and tomato), caprese (basil, tomato, and balsamic), protein (bacon, sausage, and cotija), and traditional (two eggs how you like ‘em). If it’s lunchtime, keep it simple with a grilled cheese, or take delight in the turkey bacon wrap, which comes with tomato, avocado, cheddar, arugula, and honey mustard.

EXPAND A hearty breakfast sandwich from Lux. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Lux Central

4402 North Central Avenue

Lux has become a staple for foodies and coffee fanatics in Phoenix. Its eclectic ambiance and killer menu attracts students, laptop warriors, tourists, locals, families — you name it. If you pop in for breakfast, Aunt Ida’s biscuits and gravy do not disappoint. You can add sausage or chorizo, and even two fried eggs. Or, you can switch it up with the Dutch pancake with homemade whipped cream or fresh veggies. If it’s time for lunch or dinner, hopefully you like the art of surprise because the chefs are crafting meals daily. As for coffee, their beans come from all over the world including Ethiopia, Brazil, Nicaragua, Sumatra, and in-house. After you've chosen your meal, try the house blend, a cappuccino, or a Lindsey Six Shot Velvet.

EXPAND The Swiss Mushroom burger from The Grand will not leave you feeling hungry for more. Courtesy of The Grand

The Grand

718 North Central Avenue

The Grand is calling all night owls. This cafe, located across the street from Arizona State University’s downtown campus, is open 24 hours. This two-story space (patio included) projects the feeling of Grand Central Station. It’s a spot where you can start your day, tap out for the evening, grab and go, or hang out until the wee hours, and coffee options range from caramel lattes to Americanos and cold brew. You can keep breakfast light with avocado toast, or go the hearty route with a breakfast burrito filled with eggs, bacon, cheese, and potatoes. Lunch and dinner include burgers and sandwiches, like the B.L.A.S.T. (corncob smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, Swiss, and lettuce) or the Impossible Burger (vegan patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and vegan cheese and chipotle mayo). Need a quick snack? Give the cauliflower bites a try. They’re tossed in hot wing sauce and served with blue cheese dressing.

An array of sammies, snacks, and desserts from Dapper & Stout. Courtesy of Dapper & Stout Coffee Company

Dapper & Stout Coffee Company

6409 West Glendale Avenue, Glendale

While Dapper & Stout is only a coffee stand with limited outdoor seating, it’s perfect for grabbing your morning espresso and breakfast before hitting the road. There are sweet and savory options like the spicy Italian panini with aioli, provolone, hot capicola, ham, salami, roasted peppers, and pepperoncinis, or the banana Nutella french toast. There is fruit smoothies, protein shakes, oatmeal, and muffins for light starters, too. You can grab a cold brew or an Americano, or give the Mexican Mocha or the Bowtie (amaretto, dark and white chocolate, espresso, and cream) a try.