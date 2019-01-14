 


4
Wreck-It Ralph welcomes you to wreck some nachos at ComicX, coming to Desert Ridge Marketplace.EXPAND
Wreck-It Ralph welcomes you to wreck some nachos at ComicX, coming to Desert Ridge Marketplace.
Courtesy of ComicX

Nerd Out With New Noms at ComicX Coming in 2019

Bri Valdivia | January 14, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

Attention, comic fans (and most kids): Mexico-based restaurant chain ComicX is coming to the Valley in summer 2019.

Once open, patrons may chow down while surrounded by 8,000 square feet of comic book paraphernalia at Desert Ridge Marketplace. This is the chain's first foray into the United States market; they arrived backed by several years of experience and dozens of locations in Mexico.

Continue Reading

“Desert Ridge Marketplace is the perfect location for our first U.S. concept,” ComicX co-founder Santiago Cota said in a press release. “We are excited to share the action-packed experience with the Valley.”

Current locations include an immersive dining experience with a variety of photo ops to satisfy the hearts of nerds of varying comic interests. The ComicX menu is a sampling of bar food favorites such as pizzas, tacos, burgers, and an array of dessert options. Smash some wings with the Hulk and have the bartender sling you a drink under the watchful eye of Spidey.

To learn more, visit the ComicX website, or check out the 3-D walk-through of their Hermosillo location.

