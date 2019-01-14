Nerd Out With New Noms at ComicX Coming in 2019

Wreck-It Ralph welcomes you to wreck some nachos at ComicX, coming to Desert Ridge Marketplace.

Attention, comic fans (and most kids): Mexico-based restaurant chain ComicX is coming to the Valley in summer 2019.

Once open, patrons may chow down while surrounded by 8,000 square feet of comic book paraphernalia at Desert Ridge Marketplace. This is the chain's first foray into the United States market; they arrived backed by several years of experience and dozens of locations in Mexico.