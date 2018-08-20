DeSoto Market, the Whole Thing, Has CLOSED

DeSoto Central Market, the lofty Phoenix food hall on Central Avenue, has closed. The whole thing.

Yes, really. This is a blow to the Phoenix food scene.

According to a printed note in a market window, the closure will be effective as of today.

Housed in a former car dealership, the space was home to a number of eating and drinking establishments. The Root & Soul recently opened, serving promising fried chicken and southern eats. Izzy's Pantry opened recently, dishing up street food. At the bar, Bloody Marys out of Narnia teetered with add-ons like sliders.

Perhaps most notably, DeSoto incubated Stephen Jones's concept The Larder + the Delta, which outgrew its digs and recently opened in a bigger space (more on this coming soon).

The note in the window hints at the space's future, which is apparently already in development.

We will update you with more details as we get them.