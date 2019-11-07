 


    Herban Planet
Get ready to get weird at the 11th annual Devour Culinary Classic.
Get ready to get weird at the 11th annual Devour Culinary Classic.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

Devour 2020 Tickets Go on Sale November 22, or Tomorrow for Some

Lauren Cusimano | November 7, 2019 | 6:00am
Get out your checkbook (they probably don’t accept checks, actually), because tickets for the 11th annual Devour Culinary Classic go on sale this month. The 2020 version of the multi-day, highly anticipated food festival will once again be held at the Desert Botanical Garden, this time from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both February 22 and 23.

Tickets go on sale to the public come Friday, November 22, but Local First Arizona, Desert Botanical Garden, and Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance (SAACA) members may purchase tickets as early as November 8 — or tomorrow. That's because 100 percent of the proceeds from the Devour Culinary Classic benefit the community efforts of these three organizations. These members may use the code "LOCAL" to purchase tickets during the pre-sale.

Devour Culinary Classic tickets come in the form of The Tasting Package at $105, or The VIP Package at $205. Both packages include access to all food, drink, chef demos, and entertainment throughout DBG — plus a Lyft discount.

Recently named Best Culinary Festival for Best of Phoenix 2019, this massive showcase of local food and drink is put on by organizers Kimber Lanning and Local First Arizona. What’s more, Devour Culinary Classic is the signature event of Devour Week — i.e. a weeklong series of culinary activities and affairs including Devour The World on Saturday, February 15, and the Seven Chefs Dinner on Sunday, February 16.

For more information on all mentioned events, visit the Devour Phoenix website.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

