3 Pieces of Great News That All Arizona Drinkers Should Know

The Valley of the Sun, maybe because of all that sun, is home to some great drinking. The beer scene is great. The wine scene is great. And that's just the beginning. Here are three great recent stories in the metro Phoenix world of booze. Each of these stories goes beyond wine and beer. We get into sake, mead, and craft cocktails that will be coming soon from a familiar source. Cheers to this news, and to drinking in Phoenix.

EXPAND Junmai ginjo with gyoza and Japanese pickles. Chris Malloy

Arizona Sake Wins International Competition

Last month, the results of Tokyo's 2018 Sake Competition were released. According to the capital of the sake world, the world's best sake made outside Japan is made right here in Arizona. Atsuo Sakurai, a native of Yokohama, Japan, brews small batches of Arizona Sake at his Holbrook, Arizona, home. He works in an air-conditioned garage and makes 50 gallons of sake at a time. He makes raw, unfiltered junmai ginjo, a pure sake style that limits ingredients to rice, water, yeast, and koji (a kind of fungus). The accolades are huge to Sakurai, who dreams of opening a sake brewery. You can find Sakurai's magical product at vendors including Fujiya Market, Tops Liquor, House of Rice, New Tokyo Food Market, La Grande Orange, Hidden Track Bottle Shop, and Arcadia Premium. You can find this lush sake at area restaurants including Glai Baan, SoSoBa, Roka Akor, Binkley's Restaurant, and Nobuo at Teeter House.

Courtesy of the Clever Koi

New Sushi-and-Cocktail Concept From Clever Koi Team to Open in Fall

Joshua James and Nicholas Campisano of Clever Koi are bringing another concept to Phoenix this fall. Across the Pond will be an Asian-style craft cocktail bar. The cocktail bar is currently under construction and will seat 35 in an intimate, minimalist dining space. The team will serve omakase sushi and lower ABV cocktails than their flagship. They will also offer a list of imported Japanese whiskeys served highball style. Where Clever Koi is more flavor-forward, James and Campisano intend to use Across the Pond, a lower-volume operation, to be more nuanced and complex. Across the Pond will feature a rotating menu of 10 custom cocktails. Expect creative flavors with more emphasis on sake and sherry, and notably less on rum and gin. They’ll also copy their extensive Japanese whiskey options from Clever Koi – only here whiskey will be served highball-style with artisan ice.