Fall Is Perfect For Farmers' Markets. Here Are 5 To Check Out in Metro Phoenix

September 30, 2022 6:45AM

The Farmers Market on High Street is open for fall beginning October 2.
The weather is finally cooling to temperatures below 100, the mornings are bearable, and we will soon don boots and scarves to pretend it's actually chilly. Fall has arrived in metro Phoenix, along with the festivities it brings.

Farmers' markets are one of our favorite autumn pastimes. Because who can resist moseying around a tasteful outdoor market to buy some organic produce or locally-made hand soap, pumpkin latte in hand?

Here are five Arizona farmers' markets to check out this fall, some of which are returning after a summer hiatus, and one that will make its first appearance this October.

The dip and hummus options at Doctor Hummus are available at Downtown Chandler Farmers Market.
Audrey Kruse

Downtown Chandler Farmers Market

Dr. A. J. Chandler Park West
3 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler
Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
480-855-3539
Head to the Downtown Chandler Farmers Market every Saturday beginning October 1 to peruse the offerings from local fruit and veggie growers, gourmet food vendors, and artisans. Popular edible options come from Sun Valley Bees, a Phoenix honey farm, Doctor Hummus, and Avec Amore Gluten-Free Bakery. Find other goodies at Copper Crescent Botanicals, handcrafted skin care, and Dreamflow Works Sandals. The first Saturday of the month is "Kids Day," with life-size games and stories in collaboration with Chandler Public Library, so bring the whole family for some guaranteed good times. The market runs through May.
The Community Exchange features local produce at the Farmers Market on High Street.
Chris Malloy

Farmers Market on High Street

5415 East High Street
Sundays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
623-848-1234
This is the Farmers Market on High Street's third year in business, and it is coming back as strong as ever starting on October 2. In the past, the market has featured local produce, eggs, meat, honey, organic full-spectrum CBD, handmade jewelry, and soap. The market, which will be open through May at Deer Valley Drive and 54th Street, is a popular North Valley hangout on Sundays. Support local businesses by snagging some fresh tomatoes, grass-fed beef, or Big Red's Hot Sauce, a Phoenix-based brand established in 2011. Cute farm animals like goats have also been known to make an appearance.

Ocotillo Farmers Market

2577 West Queen Creek Road, Chandler
Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Ocotillo Farmers Market makes its official debut in downtown Ocotillo, a dining and retail space in the Price Corridor of Chandler, on October 30. The new market is still seeking vendors to supply seasonal produce, herbs and flowers, fresh baked goods, natural meats and seafood, and local arts and crafts. The area boasts a "Santa Barbara charm," according to the downtown Ocotillo website, and features restaurants such as The Living Room, a wine cafe and lounge for later in the evening, and Bottle and Bean, a coffee and wine bar with lots of natural light and a fun retail selection.

The Sun City Farmers Market packs plenty of greens.
Jim Louvau

Sun City Farmers Market

16820 North 99th Avenue, Sun City
Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
623-848-1234
This West Valley farmers market should cure all your local cravings a bit earlier in the week, as it's open on Thursday mornings. The Sun City Farmers Market returns this fall on October 6, with plenty of goodies on offer from chicken quesadillas and sweet and savory pastries, to all the local produce and eggs your heart could desire. With Keto and diabetic-friendly options, there is something for everyone at this farmers' market. Grab a barbecue chicken slider for the ride back home and revel in the fact that you enjoyed a weekend pastime on a Thursday.
There are plenty of tomato options at Uptown Farmers Market in Phoenix.
Jim Louvau

Uptown Farmers Market

North Phoenix Baptist Church
5757 North Central Avenue
Wednesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
602-859-5648
The Uptown Farmers Market is a popular Saturday gathering with over 200 vendors in the North Phoenix Baptist Church parking lot. And though the weekend market ran through the summer, a second weekday market that takes place on Wednesdays returns on October 5. Stop by for some greener-than-grass kale, bright orange bell peppers, or halibut from Alaskan Pride Seafoods that will surely wow the guests at your next gathering. The market focuses on food and educating home cooks about local produce.
Natasha Yee is a dining reporter who loves to explore the Valley’s culinary gems. She has covered cannabis for the New Times, politics for Rolling Stone, and health and border issues for Cronkite News in conjunction with Arizona PBS, where she was one of the voices of the podcast CN2Go.
