What will now be referred to as the original Tacos Chiwas location.EXPAND
What will now be referred to as the original Tacos Chiwas location.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

Favorite Phoenix Taco Shop Opening a Second Location in Chandler

Lauren Cusimano | May 3, 2019 | 12:35pm
AA

Operated by husband-and-wife team Nadia Holguin and Armando Hernandez, Tacos Chiwas mysteriously announced this week that “something magical is happening” in Chandler. Something was coming soon. And it’s definitely what we’re all hoping it would be — a second location of Tacos Chiwas this June.

The family-owned Tacos Chiwas first popped up with a small taco restaurant in spring 2016 near 20th Street and McDowell Road, and things haven’t been the same since. The inexpensive but heaven-sent tacos are straightforward — i.e. pollo, asada, lengua, and barbacoa — but quickly gained a cult-like following.

The second location will be housed in what was the Puerto Rican restaurant FrinGo’s spot at Alma School and Warner roads in north Chandler.

Other projects have presented themselves since the opening of Tacos Chiwas more than three years ago, like teaming with the Graduate Hotel and opening the now-shuttered Roland’s.

For more information, see the Tacos Chiwas website or follow them on Instagram.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about Seinfeld, and falling asleep while reading.

