New Restaurant Alert: Everything's $3 at Chef Felipe Guzman's Cenaduria Santuario

La Marquesa, the central Phoenix Jalisco-style restaurant from chef Felipe Guzman and his family, closed for good over the summer. The Guzmans, who also own La Santisima Gourmet Taco Shop, had opened the restaurant at 1915 East McDowell Road in May 2019.

In its place, though, a new eatery is set to rise. Cenaduria Santuario, also from the Guzmans, will open sometime in February at the location. The takeout- and delivery-friendly restaurant will serve regional Mexican fare and drinks, The Arizona Republic reports.

Named after a church in Guadalajara called El Santuario de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe, the Guzmans' new joint will be casual and offer chalupas, rolled tacos, and pozole with vegan and vegetarian options. Every menu item — food and drinks — will cost $3. Yes, that includes margaritas and other cocktails (all available for takeout and delivery, for now).

Felipe Guzman runs the La Santisima locations on 16th Street and Glendale Avenue with his wife, Cristina Meillon de Guzman. His mother, Guadalupe, had provided most of La Marquesa's Jalisco-inspired recipes. Those excited about their new venture can follow along via the La Santisima Gourmet Taco Shop Facebook page.