New Restaurant Alert: Everything's $3 at Chef Felipe Guzman's Cenaduria Santuario

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.
La Marquesa, the central Phoenix Jalisco-style restaurant from chef Felipe Guzman and his family, closed for good over the summer. The Guzmans, who also own La Santisima Gourmet Taco Shop, had opened the restaurant at 1915 East McDowell Road in May 2019.
In its place, though, a new eatery is set to rise. Cenaduria Santuario, also from the Guzmans, will open sometime in February at the location. The takeout- and delivery-friendly restaurant will serve regional Mexican fare and drinks, The Arizona Republic reports.
Named after a church in Guadalajara called El Santuario de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe, the Guzmans' new joint will be casual and offer chalupas, rolled tacos, and pozole with vegan and vegetarian options. Every menu item — food and drinks — will cost $3. Yes, that includes margaritas and other cocktails (all available for takeout and delivery, for now).
Felipe Guzman runs the La Santisima locations on 16th Street and Glendale Avenue with his wife, Cristina Meillon de Guzman. His mother, Guadalupe, had provided most of La Marquesa's Jalisco-inspired recipes. Those excited about their new venture can follow along via the La Santisima Gourmet Taco Shop Facebook page.
Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.