Five Great Finds at Phoenix's Open Air Market

Many Phoenicians have Saturday morning routines that include heading to the open air market in the parking lot of the Phoenix Public Market for some edible goodies. It can be overwhelming with all the options available, so we’ve created a list of favorites: five things that can’t be missed.

EXPAND How to beat the heat Audrey Kruse

Breezy Pop

For those brave enough to endure the Arizona heat at the open air market, you’ll quickly learn that the misters aren’t enough to keep you cool while you shop. Pro-tip: Before you start shopping, stop by Breezy Pop for a frozen treat to snack on while you browse. Breezy Pops uses family recipes handed down for three generations, the same ones that “Abuelita Coco" once used at her stand in Mexico. Breezy Pop offer flavors changing every season, such as pineapple, mango, soursop, horchata, passion fruit, coffee and cream, and sweet and sour lemon. Whether you are craving creamy or fruity, Breezy Pop has the flavor for you.

EXPAND How to scratch your tortilla itch. Audrey Kruse

Tortirrikas

One of the first stands you see walking into the open air market, Tortirrikas offers fresh batches of corn and flour tortillas at a great price. You can get a large pack of tortillas for only $3. The tortillas are really good, and they make great (and cheap) foundations for mini quesadillas, taco night, and more. If you can’t make it to the open air market for these, no worries: Tortirrikas has a shop at 24th and Roosevelt streets.