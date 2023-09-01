Food and drink events happening around Phoenix this September

It’s September and that means fall is within sight. In metro Phoenix, that also means there are plenty of food and drink events lined up to toast the coming season.
This month, there are familiar annual happenings like Garlic Fest, Arizona Restaurant Week and the Arizona State Fair. There are new events, too, like a Virgo-themed astrological diner, a bar takeover night at Century Grand and a West African cooking class. Here’s where to fill your cup or your plate around the Valley this month.
National Gyro Day
Sept. 1
Multiple locations Pita Jungle is celebrating National Gyro Day with $5 sandwiches all day. Pita Jungle’s gyro is made with broiled beef and lamb, seasonal mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions and pickles, topped with housemade tzatziki. This offer is only available for dine-in and limited to two per guest.
Boogie Down Brunch Saturdays: Drake & Bake
Sept. 2
4363 N. 75th St., Scottsdale The regular brunch and beats event at The Hot Chick will celebrate the Champagne Papi with $5 bottles of Champagne with the purchase of an entrée and $10 Champagne Papi cocktails made with Chandon Brut, peach puree and Peach High Noon. Brunch items include Nugs and Waffles, Biscuits and Gravy and Fried Chicken Breakfast Burritos. A DJ wil play your favorite Drake tracks and brunch will be served until 3 p.m. Groups can reserve a table by calling 480-255-7733.
Frasher’s 24th Anniversary Labor Day Weekend Party
Sept. 2 and 3
3222 E. Indian School Road Frasher’s Smokehouse will celebrate its anniversary with live music, lawn games and a beer garden this Labor Day weekend. On Saturday, the smokehouse will feature Texas-style barbecue including brisket, short ribs, pork steak, banana pudding and the debut of Frasher’s new smoked sausage. On Sunday, Frasher’s will feature pulled pork, coleslaw, potato salad, corn pudding, a dinner roll and a mimosa or beer for $25.
Century Grand Bar Takeover: Pacific Cocktail Haven
Sept. 3
3626 E. Indian School Road On Labor Day weekend, Century Grand will kick off a series of bar takeover events with Kevin Diedrich of San Francisco’s award-winning Pacific Cocktail Haven. At each event, the visiting bar's team will create an exclusive five-cocktail menu served at Platform 18, the bar inside a replica train car within Century Grand. Among the drinks on Diedrich’s special one-night menu is Honey Hole, featuring Citadelle Gin, creme de cacao, basil, avocado, citrus and salt. Reservations are encouraged and may be made online.
Fall Arizona Restaurant Week
Sept. 8 to 17
Multiple locations More than 180 restaurants across the state are serving special pre-fixe menus for the fall edition of Arizona Restaurant Week. Participating restaurants have crafted meals for $33, $44 or $55 per person or couple, available for 10 days. Participating restaurants include Blue Hound Kitchen and Cocktails, Fabio on Fire Gelateria & Panini and Pa’La Downtown.
Astrology Dinner Series
Sept. 9
1100 N. Central Ave. Celebrate Virgo season and the beginning of this celestial dinner series at the FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel. The event includes a four-course menu themed around the astrological sign’s traits and attributes, as well as a tarot card and palm readers and other metaphysical entertainment. The dinner will include a smoked salmon chowder, golden beet salad, chicken piccata and olive oil cake. Tickets are $99.
Vegan Social
Sept. 9
Second and Roosevelt streets Vegan Social, the downtown Phoenix pop-up street party highlighting all things plant-based returns in September. Vegan hot dogs, burgers, wings, baked goods and other plant-based food and drink will be available from vendors from across the Valley.
Annual Garlic Fest
Sept. 16 to 24
25062 S. Meridian Road, Queen Creek Queen Creek Olive Mill will host its weeklong celebration of all things garlic starting on Sept. 16. The free event will feature live cooking demonstrations, Garlic 101 classes, live music and games, as well as a beer and wine garden on the weekends. A daily garlic-inspired menu by del Piero Kitchen will feature garlic fries, sweet garlic gelato, sweet garlic cupcakes and more. Guests can also stock up on the mill’s roasted garlic olive oil with one-gallon garlic growlers.
Cocktail Class & Brunch Series: Bourbon Edition
Sept. 16
21001 N. Tatum Blvd., #46-1405 Head to Desert Ridge Marketplace to explore the world of mixology with Kyla Hein, operating owner and beverage director of Whining Pig Enterprises – the team behind Pigtails. Guests will kick off the event with a brunch buffet, followed by a class with Hein about Bourbon, mixers, sugars, citrus and more. Guests will each receive three cocktail kits to create and enjoy with recipes to take and recreate at home. Tickets are $55.
National Guacamole Day
Sept. 16
55 E. Ray Road, Chandler
1155 W. Ocotillo Road #1, Chandler There seems to be a day for everything these days, and Sept. 16 may be the holiday you've been waiting for. Guests will receive a free side of guacamole with the purchase of a combo meal at Taqueria Factory on Sept. 16. The family-owned Mexican restaurant offers four combo meals, including a three-taco combo, with your choice of al pastor, chicken, carne asada, birria or shrimp and a 24-ounce fountain drink.
Mexico in a Bottle
Sept. 17
747 W. Roosevelt St. Mexico in a Bottle, the largest mezcal and craft Mexican spirits-tasting event in the United States, returns to Phoenix this month. More than 150 agave spirits will be available to try and the event likewise highlights craft Mexican wine and beer. Also expect art, music and food. Local purveyors include Chilte, Provecho and Chico Malo. The event will set up at Walter Studios and tickets cost $75.
Arizona State Fair: $3 Taste of the Fair
Sept. 29
1826 W. McDowell Road The Arizona State Fair is back – and bringing plenty of fun fried food with it. For foodies on a budget, head to the fairgrounds on Fridays for a Taste of the Fair. From noon until 6 p.m. each Friday from Sept. 29 through Oct. 27, carnival-inspired eats, including corn dogs and funnel cakes, will be on sale for just $3.
Attiéké Cooking Class
Sept. 23
1145 E. Washington St. Learn how to make attiéké, a popular West African dish that originated in Ivory Coast at this cooking class hosted by Golden Palm Foods. Attiéké is made from fermented cassava and guest will learn how to make it along with fried plantains, a vegetable medley and marninated grilled fish. Tickets for the class are $80.
National Quesadilla Day
Sept. 25
Multiple locations To celebrate National Quesadilla Day, Mesquite Fresh Street Mex’s cheese, chicken, steak and mixed quesadillas will all be 50% off at its nine Valley locations. All quesadillas are served with a choice of housemade guacamole or sour cream.
International Poké Day
Sept. 28
Multiple locations To celebrate International Poke Day, guests will receive 28% off when ordering through the Koibito Poké app on Sept. 28. Customers dining in or picking up takeout can also try for a chance to win free poké for a year at any of Koibito Poké’s four Valley locations during September.
