Fill your weekend with wine and whiskey at these Phoenix events

June 8, 2023 7:00AM

Learn how to identify different wines by their smell during this class. A minimum of four students are required, with a maximum of 16.
The weather is really heating up, so cool off this weekend with some exceptional sips. Taste whiskies from all over the world in Paradise Valley or learn how to use all of your senses to experience wine in Scottsdale. If all that sipping works up an appetite, head to Miracle Mile Deli and try the first flavor of Burger Month. Here are three food and drinks events happening around metro Phoenix to fill your weekend.

Le Nez du Vin Classes

Thursday, June 8
LDV Winery Tasting Room
7134 E. Stetson Drive, Scottsdale, Suite B110
480-664-4822
Le Nez du Vin or "the nose of wine" is a way to learn about wine using all of the senses. LDV Winery Tasting Room will be offering two sessions on this process. The 90-minute interactive course will include a tasting with chocolate pairings and other nibbles. The cost is $65 per person, plus a 25 percent gratuity. Register by phone.

Participating brands come from Israel, Scotland, India and more.
Whiskies of the World®

Whiskies of the World

Saturday, June 10
Sanctuary Camelback Mountain
5700 E. McDonald Road, Paradise Valley
855-421-3522
The premier tasting event Whiskies of the World is coming to Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, A Gurney's Resort & Spa for the first time this June. Taste whiskey from all over the world, attend masterclasses with experts and enjoy food pairings. General admission is $125 while VIP tickets cost $175 and provide a 45-minute head start plus other perks.

June is burger month at Miracle Mile Deli.
The Bite Shot

Burger Month at Miracle Mile Deli

All month long
4433 N. 16th St.
602-776-0992
June is Burger Month at Miracle Mile Deli, with each week bringing a different burger, fries and a pickle for $12. From June 5 through 10, the special is the Uptown Burger which comes with pepper jack cheese, avocado, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo. Get the Ellis Island Burger from June 12 through 17. It has lettuce, tomato, red onion and a choice of cheese. The Jack and Patty Melt will be served from June 19 to 24 and comes with grilled onions, pepper jack cheese and Miracle Mile dressing and is served on grilled rye. Lastly, June 26 to 30 brings the Broadway Burger which is topped with aged cheddar, crispy bacon, tomato, red onion, lettuce and Miracle Mile dressing.
