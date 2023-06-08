Fill your weekend with wine and whiskey at these Phoenix events

The weather is really heating up, so cool off this weekend with some exceptional sips. Taste whiskies from all over the world in Paradise Valley or learn how to use all of your senses to experience wine in Scottsdale. If all that sipping works up an appetite, head to Miracle Mile Deli and try the first flavor of Burger Month. Here are three food and drinks events happening around metro Phoenix to fill your weekend.



Le Nez du Vin Classes

Thursday, June 8

LDV Winery Tasting Room

7134 E. Stetson Drive, Scottsdale, Suite B110

480-664-4822 Le Nez du Vin or "the nose of wine" is a way to learn about wine using all of the senses. LDV Winery Tasting Room will be offering two sessions on this process. The 90-minute interactive course will include a tasting with chocolate pairings and other nibbles. The cost is $65 per person, plus a 25 percent gratuity. Register by phone.

click to enlarge Participating brands come from Israel, Scotland, India and more. Whiskies of the World® Whiskies of the World

Saturday, June 10

Sanctuary Camelback Mountain

5700 E. McDonald Road, Paradise Valley

855-421-3522 The premier tasting event Whiskies of the World is coming to Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, A Gurney's Resort & Spa for the first time this June. Taste whiskey from all over the world, attend masterclasses with experts and enjoy food pairings. General admission is $125 while VIP tickets cost $175 and provide a 45-minute head start plus other perks.