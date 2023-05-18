Navigation
Fill your weekend with wine, tacos and dining discounts at these Phoenix events

May 18, 2023 6:45AM

The Wrigley Mansion Festivin will feature seminars, cooking demos, chef's dinners and tastings.
The Wrigley Mansion Festivin will feature seminars, cooking demos, chef's dinners and tastings. Wrigley Mansion
The weekend has rolled around again and this time it's absolutely bursting with events filled with food and drinks. Sample some sustainable seafood, celebrate all things wine, talk about tacos, and kick of the first few days of Arizona Restaurant Week with a bang. Here are five food and drinks events happening around the Valley and state to fill your days from May 18 through May 21.

Sustainable Bluefin Tuna Dinner

Thursday, May 18
2502 E. Camelback Road, #119
Enjoy a breakdown of bluefin tuna and a multi-course meal at Bisutoro Sushi Bar and Grill during this special event. Start with a happy hour with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. Five courses will follow, each paired with a beverage. The full bar menu will also be available. Tickets are $200 per person and don't include gratuity.

Festivin Wine Festival 2023

Thursday, May 18 to Sunday, May 21
2501 E. Telawa Trail
At Wrigley Mansion's third annual wine festival, Festivin, a portion of the proceeds will benefit local organization Almost There: A Mom and Pups Rescue. Three different dinners kick off the four-day festival on Thursday before two wine dinners on Friday, two cooking demonstrations and a grand tasting on Saturday, Sunday brunch and more. Tickets must be purchased in advance and the event is for those 21 and up. Wine and corporate members of Wrigley Mansion get early access to the grand tasting.

click to enlarge
Ling’s Wok Shop is offering its black orchid ahi starter on its Arizona Restaurant Week menu.
The Arizona Restaurant Association

Arizona Restaurant Week

Friday, May 19 to Sunday, May 28
Multiple Locations
Arizona Restaurant Week luckily happens twice a year, and this round will include more than 100 participating restaurants. Each eatery will offer a pre-fixe menu for $33, $44, or $55 per person or per couple, and some may also be doing takeout. Check the website often as new restaurants and menus are added.

click to enlarge
Award-winning wines abound on the Verde Valley Wine Trail.
Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce

Verde Valley Wine Festival

Saturday, May 20
1284 E. River Front Road, Cottonwood
Cottonwood is known for its wineries, so it makes sense that the town is hosting the Verde Valley Wine Festival. It's happening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Riverfront Park. General admission tickets are $35 if purchased online and $45 at the door. Each ticket includes a commemorative glass and eight tastings.

click to enlarge
Sabor a Mi will serve tacos at Taco Fest PHX.
Sabor a Mi

Taco Fest PHX

Saturday, May 20
First and Moreland streets
Taco Fest PHX is a new block party and night market taking place from 6 to 11 p.m. at the corner of First and Moreland Streets in downtown Phoenix. Vendors will be spread out throughout two city blocks. Attendees who want to drink can purchase $40 tickets plus fees to sample five different cocktails including margaritas, beers, and agave spirits. Designated drivers can get in for $15 plus fees. Around 15 taco makers from around the Valley will also be there selling individual tacos.
