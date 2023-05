Fill your weekend with wine, tacos and dining discounts at these Phoenix events

Sustainable Bluefin Tuna Dinner

Thursday, May 18

Thursday, May 18

2502 E. Camelback Road, #119

Enjoy a breakdown of bluefin tuna and a multi-course meal at Bisutoro Sushi Bar and Grill during this special event. Start with a happy hour with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. Five courses will follow, each paired with a beverage. The full bar menu will also be available. Tickets are $200 per person and don't include gratuity.

Festivin Wine Festival 2023 Thursday, May 18 to Sunday, May 21

2501 E. Telawa Trail

At Wrigley Mansion's third annual wine festival, Festivin, a portion of the proceeds will benefit local organization Almost There: A Mom and Pups Rescue. Three different dinners kick off the four-day festival on Thursday before two wine dinners on Friday, two cooking demonstrations and a grand tasting on Saturday, Sunday brunch and more. Tickets must be purchased in advance and the event is for those 21 and up. Wine and corporate members of Wrigley Mansion get early access to the grand tasting.

Ling's Wok Shop is offering its black orchid ahi starter on its Arizona Restaurant Week menu.

Arizona Restaurant Week

Friday, May 19 to Sunday, May 28

Multiple Locations Arizona Restaurant Week luckily happens twice a year, and this round will include more than 100 participating restaurants. Each eatery will offer a pre-fixe menu for $33, $44, or $55 per person or per couple, and some may also be doing takeout. Check the website often as new restaurants and menus are added.

Award-winning wines abound on the Verde Valley Wine Trail.

Verde Valley Wine Festival

Saturday, May 20

1284 E. River Front Road, Cottonwood

Cottonwood is known for its wineries, so it makes sense that the town is hosting the Verde Valley Wine Festival. It's happening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Riverfront Park. General admission tickets are $35 if purchased online and $45 at the door. Each ticket includes a commemorative glass and eight tastings.