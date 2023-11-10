Photos: Take a look inside Tempe's Rúla Búla pop-up, opening today

[
Rúla Búla, the revered Tempe Irish pub that shuttered in 2021, begins its seven-day residency
at Coca-Cola Sun Deck at Mountain America Stadium on Friday.
The pop-up experience recreates Rúla Búla by using its bar, decor and food and drinks recipes from the former pub and its founder Steve Goumas. The experience is free to attend however Arizona State University's 365 Community Union, which is hosting the pop-up, is strongly encouraging reservations online
. Limited walk-ins will be available each day. The pop-up runs until Nov. 16.
Phoenix New Times got a sneak preview of the Rúla Búla pop-up. Take a look at what to expect.
click to enlarge
The bar from Rúla Búla has been rebuilt for the pop-up pub experience.
Sara Crocker
click to enlarge
Follow the Guinness signs to get to the Rúla Búla pop-up on the Coca-Cola Sun Deck at Mountain America Stadium.
Sara Crocker
click to enlarge
The Rúla Búla bar is surrounded by additional seating, yard games and views of Tempe.
Sara Crocker
click to enlarge
Items from the original Rúla Búla have been packed away in storage "waiting for an opportunity somewhere," Goumas says.
Sara Crocker
click to enlarge
Slide into one of the benches or seats inside the Rúla Búla pub space, or wander the sun deck and admire the unique pieces from the pub set up throughout the space.
Sara Crocker
click to enlarge
The special menu at the Rúla Búla pop-up includes the pub's signature fish and chips, Reuben sandwiches, hot spicy potato balls and Rúla Búla's house wings, along with pints of Guinness and featured cocktails.
Sara Crocker
click to enlarge
Seating and decor from the original Tempe pub are featured throughout the pop-up.
Sara Crocker
click to enlarge
Live music, a staple of the original Rúla Búla, will be a feature during the pop-up.
Sara Crocker
click to enlarge
Guinness art and signage is plentiful at the Rúla Búla pop-up.
Sara Crocker
click to enlarge
There are unique details throughout the pop-up, including Rúla Búla's original sign.
Sara Crocker
Rúla Búla
Open Nov. 10 to 16
Reservations highly encouraged
Coca-Cola Sun Deck at Mountain America Stadium
500 E. Veterans Way, Tempe
Keep
Free
