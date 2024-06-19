 Full Speed Chicken & Ribs plans new Phoenix restaurants | Phoenix New Times
Full Speed Chicken & Ribs plans new Valley restaurants

Little Miss BBQ owners Scott and Bekke Holmes plan additional locations of their new fried chicken restaurant.
June 19, 2024
Full Speed Chicken & Ribs, the new concept from Little Miss BBQ, opened on Roosevelt Row in late April.
Full Speed Chicken & Ribs, the new concept from Little Miss BBQ, opened on Roosevelt Row in late April. Georgann Yara
After operating for less than two months, Full Speed Chicken and Ribs is swiftly growing with plans to expand to multiple locations in 2025.

The fast-casual concept is the latest by Little Miss BBQ owners Scott and Bekke Holmes, who opened their doors on Roosevelt Row in late April, serving up fried chicken, pecan-smoked pork ribs and pulled pork with Scott Holmes' distinctive spins.

“We’re really excited about bringing simple yet excellently executed Southern and Nashville staples to the Phoenix area and serving our guests in a fun and welcoming environment,” Holmes said in a news release. “What started as a brainstorm has developed into a concept that we feel can be recreated anywhere. We look forward to introducing Full Speed Chicken and Ribs to other areas of the Valley next year.”

Details were not released on how many locations are slated for next year or what parts of the city the couple is eyeing for the expansion.

Full Speed Chicken & Ribs serves a mixture of the couple's famous barbecue and new fried chicken.
What is Full Speed?

The seed for the Full Speed concept was planted during the pandemic shutdown. While a lot of people were learning how to make sourdough, Holmes spent the time developing and perfecting a fried chicken recipe.

His experiments turned into the couple's latest restaurant concept. At Full Speed, the menu offers fried chicken tenders, drumsticks and thighs in three heat levels ranging from “Southern” being the mildest and “hottie hot hot” on the other end of the spectrum. All of the chicken is fried-to-order in beef tallow saved from Little Miss BBQ.

Holmes’ famous ribs can be ordered by the rack, half-rack or single rib. Both the fried chicken and pulled pork can be served in a sandwich with slaw on Noble Portuguese bread, or paired with a housemade buttermilk biscuit.

There are sides galore spanning coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, barbecue pork and beans and crinkle-cut french fries. Pimento cheese and crackers, a Southwest-inspired salad, “This & That Fries” loaded with pulled pork or fried chicken and a strawberry shortcake biscuit dessert round out the lineup.

There’s beer in bottles and on draft, including the Full Speed Red Chili, which is specially brewed for the restaurant by Wren House Brewing Co., and two cocktails, one pineapple-jalapeno tequila-based and the other bourbon-based.

At the Roosevelt Row restaurant, customers can enjoy their orders in the dining room or large patio onsite, take them to go or order them online for pickup at the side window. And soon, customers around the Valley may find the Full Speed menu a little closer to home.

Full Speed Chicken & Ribs

513 E. Roosevelt St.
