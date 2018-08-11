Breakfast Beat: An Uplifting Mexican Morning Meal in Phoenix

Each week (or so), we review a different breakfast spot in town, highlighting culinary offerings, brunchability, and the overall vibe as you sip your morning joe. Whether the restaurant in question is grab-and-go or stay-and-play, each offers a unique breakfast buzz that might be just what you need for the most important meal of the day.

The Spot: Gallo Blanco

928 East Pierce Street; 602-327-0880.



The Scene: The high-ceilinged room that once belonged to an American Way Market hums not only with tacos, elotes, and an electric ceviche, but a strong breakfast. Gallo Blanco serves breakfast every day of the week. A number of dishes overlap with Doug Robson's other restaurant, Otro Cafe, and a number don't. The location of this polished eatery, buried in Garfield, amplifies its neighborhood vibe.

Gallo Blanco opens at 11 a.m. during the week. This is a breakfast destination for people who get up late or dig a morning meal in the post-morning hours. On weekends, the restaurant opens at 8 a.m.