Sip a GoT-Inspired Cocktail at The Farm at South Mountain

Beautiful outdoor weddings, pecan groves, and upscale dinners aside, the people at The Farm at South Mountain are clearly a bunch of nerds. And that’s meant in the best possible way. Just in time for the big old grand finale of Game of Thrones on Sunday, May 19, Quiessence at The Farm is serving a bold sipper — the Dragon Claw Cocktail.

This thing is a sight. It’s also quite a collection of local ingredients.

Another name for it is the Fire & Ice Oaxacan Old Fashioned. It goes a little something like this: Start with the artisanal Mezcal Carreño — the 90-something-proof mezcal in the circle-clad bottle also from Oaxaca, which we’ve mentioned before. It is then fat-washed with guinea hen fat from the local Two Wash Ranch poultry farm.

Here’s the fun part.

A Cornish hen claw, or dragon’s claw if we’re pretending this is Dragonstone, is then frozen inside an ice sphere for full display. The drink is then finished with agave nectar and bitters from AZ Bitters Lab.

The Fire & Ice Oaxacan Old Fashioned, or Dragon Claw Cocktail, will be available for $18 (hey, it's a special occasion) till the finale and beyond, depending on claw availability.

For more information, visit the Quiessence at The Farm website.