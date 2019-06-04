 


    Herban Planet
Go lb. salt co-founder Aaron Eckburg died June 1.
Courtesy of Knife & Fork Media Group

Go Lb. Salt Co-Founder Aaron Eckburg Is Dead at 48

Lauren Cusimano | June 4, 2019 | 1:13pm
The co-founder of go lb. salt, a local gourmet salt company, has died unexpectedly. Aaron Eckburg died from an aortic dissection on June 1 at age 48.

“Everyone asks how this happens, but the doctor told us it’s rare and a fluke, and it can be hereditary. Aaron did not have uncontrolled blood pressure or heart problems,” Liz Eckburg, his wife, said in a press release.

Established in 2011, go lb. salt specialized in distinct salt options, as well as brines, rubs, and bacon products both online and in local farmers markets and chef shops (and as an ingredient at local restaurants). Go lb. salt also held cooking classes and regularly partnered with Valley chefs.

Eckburg’s memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 12450 East Mountain View Road in Scottsdale. The service will be streamed via YouTube for those who cannot make it.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

