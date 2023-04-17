Fueled by Love and Tacos, This Local Food Truck Serves Good Eats Only

The owners of Good Eats Only, which serves Mexican cuisine with a twist, say their passion for cooking brought them together — they were married in February. And they love serving scratch-made recipes to appreciative and loyal regulars.
The Benyamins met when they worked in food service in the healthcare field. Ogin was a culinary supervisor and Ana was a grill cook. They each noticed a strong work ethic in the other.
Ogin always wanted to own his own restaurant, but when talking with his cousins one day, they asked if he’d ever thought about a food truck instead. When he told them, “I don’t know how that business works,” they urged him to watch the 2014 film Chef starring Jon Favreau.
After seeing it, he told Ana, “Watch this movie with me and let me know what you think.” They launched Good Eats Only in March 2022.
“We love to work with food, so we enjoy doing it,” Ana says. “When people give compliments and say, ‘Your food was amazing,’ I love it.”
Ogin adds, “What I don’t like is taking shortcuts. If you really love cooking and you want repeat customers, you should show that love in your cooking.”
The complex nature of their recipes also shows dedication to the craft. The birria uses 19 ingredients, Ogin says, and their salsa verde, which is served on the chimichanga, is made with heavy cream and cream cheese as well as tomatillos and spices.
Refried beans, which are served as a side dish and inside the chimichangas and burritos, are also jazzed up. For the frijoles puercos, they start with dried beans and cook them with chorizo, cheese, salsa, hot sauce, jalapeños, and spices.
“Here all you find is [raw] onion and cilantro,” Ogin says of most Phoenix tacos. Using sauteed, julienned onions instead of raw “brings a lot of texture and flavor,” he adds.
In addition to quality, Ogin says part of Good Eats Only’s success is quantity. A lot of customers are surprised by how much food they get.
“When you go to a food truck and they charge you $12 or $15, you don’t really get a lot for your buck, in my opinion,” Ogin says. “When we charge $15 for loaded fries, we’re going to fill that box up.”
Good Eats Only generally serves the northwest Valley, making regular stops at farmers' markets, schools, food truck roundups, various breweries, and other businesses. They also do corporate catering and private events. The schedule is posted on Facebook and Instagram.
The truck has been particularly popular at schools, Ogin says, because they offer a platform for ordering ahead of time.
“These teachers don’t have a lot of time to eat,” he says. “We email them a QR code where they can scan it from their phone and pre-order their food.”
Ally Kelley, co-owner of Lake Pleasant Brewing Co., loves having Good Eats Only pull up. “They’re two amazing people," she says of the Benyamins. "They put their heart and soul into what they do.”
Not only is the food delicious, she says, “It’s about their hard work and the personality that they bring. They bring a sense of community when they come and serve at our place.”
Many customers got to the brewery specifically when the truck is there, Kelley says. “They watch and wait and see when they’re coming because they love their food so much.” One customer, she notes, orders five or six items from Good Eats Only every time they’re on site.
“We try to schedule them as much as possible,” she says.
Although the couple are staying busy with the mobile business and enjoy giving customers the convenience of bringing the food to them, Ogin still dreams of having a brick-and-mortar restaurant. But Ana is trying to talk him out of it.
“I think we’re going to scale the mobile business... [it] has exceeded our expectations," he says, noting, “I’m glad I watched that movie.”