Fueled by Love and Tacos, This Local Food Truck Serves Good Eats Only

The Benyamins met when they worked in food service in the healthcare field. Ogin was a culinary supervisor and Ana was a grill cook. They each noticed a strong work ethic in the other.



Ogin always wanted to own his own restaurant, but when talking with his cousins one day, they asked if he’d ever thought about a food truck instead. When he told them, “I don’t know how that business works,” they urged him to watch the 2014 film Chef starring Jon Favreau.



After seeing it, he told Ana, “Watch this movie with me and let me know what you think.” They launched Good Eats Only in March 2022.



click to enlarge The chimichanga is smothered in a creamy salsa verde. Good Eats Only

click to enlarge Carne asada (pictured) and pollo asado tacos come with guacamole, sauteed onions, cilantro, and lime wedges. Good Eats Only

click to enlarge Good Eats Only generally serves the northwest Valley, visiting farmers markets, schools, food truck roundups, breweries, and other businesses. Good Eats Only