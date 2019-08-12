 


Barnwood will be a full-service, upscale restaurant in a rustic setting at Great Wolf Lodge Arizona.EXPAND
Barnwood will be a full-service, upscale restaurant in a rustic setting at Great Wolf Lodge Arizona.
Great Wolf Lodge Arizona

Great Wolf Lodge Arizona Is Coming and Here’s What to Eat There

Lauren Cusimano | August 12, 2019 | 6:00am
Great Wolf Lodge, a well-known chain of indoor water parks coupled with resort hotels, is putting the finishing touches on its new Scottsdale location. The complex is set to open in September, and aside from the 85,000-square-foot indoor water park and 350-suite hotel, there will also be nine eateries on property — everything from upscale restaurants to ice cream shops. All dining will be overseen by Executive Chef Grant Baker.

We’ll start with the most impressive. Scottsdale’s location will be one of only five Great Wolf Lodges with a Barnwood — a full-service, upscale restaurant in a rustic setting. The menu lists a rotating selection of Southwestern-sourced and in-season ingredients, as well as craft cocktails and beer.

Other on-site restaurants include Campfire Kitchen, offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner a la carte style. The cafe located inside the Adventure Park offers the signature wolf paw-shaped waffles, mac and cheese, and dinner entrees. Next, Hungry as a Wolf offers made-to-order handcrafted pizzas as well as wings, pastas, sandwiches, and salads.

Located inside the water park, Buckets Incredible Craveables lists burgers, sandwiches, and salads, and the true vacation dessert, the Tipping Bucket Sundae (ice cream, brownies, cookies, candy, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream). And for a quick poolside drink, The Watering Hole has soda, blended drinks, and beer.

Quicker options include the grab-and-go Freshwoods Market, Timbers Tacos (complete with margaritas), and the Great Wolf Candy Company. A few familiar names are kicking around as well, including Dunkin Donuts and a full-service Ben & Jerry’s ice cream parlor — the only one of its kind in Arizona.

That should be all nine. And what’s more, Great Wolf Lodge Arizona is said to provide nut-free, gluten-free, and vegan dining options.

“We are excited to bring a diverse variety of dining options to families visiting Great Wolf Lodge Arizona,” Mark Nelsen, the resort’s director of food and beverage, says in a press release. “With an eclectic array of restaurants, dishes that address common allergies and dietary restrictions, and menus featuring fresh ingredients from local purveyors and farmers, we are confident family members of all ages will love the culinary offerings at Great Wolf Lodge Arizona as much as the water slides.”

Rendering of the Great Wolf Lodge Arizona exterior.EXPAND
Rendering of the Great Wolf Lodge Arizona exterior.
Great Wolf Lodge Arizona

What's more, Great Wolf Lodge Arizona plans to hire more than 600 employees for jobs that include roles in food and beverage. Hiring events run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, August 12, through Saturday, August 17, at The Pavilions at Talking Stick Shopping Center (9180 East Indian Bend Road, #7, Scottsdale). Candidates may start the application process on the website.

For more information, or to start looking at reservations, visit the Great Wolf Lodge Arizona website.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

