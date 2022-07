Fill Your Weekend with Fun at These Greater Phoenix Food and Drink Events

click to enlarge JINYA Ramen Bar celebrates its 12-year anniversary from July 15 to 31. JINYA Ramen Bar Anniversary Celebration

It's that wonderful part of the week again. Friday has rolled around and it's time to plan some weekend fun.Metro Phoenix's calendar is full of food and drink events this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, July 15 to 17. Take your chances on winning a trip to Tokyo while enjoying some ramen, pair live music with burritos in the West Valley, and take a trip to Hogwarts for a magical tea party celebrating Harry Potter's birthday.Here's what you need to know about this weekend's Phoenix food happenings.Since opening up its first location in Studio City, California in 2010, JINYA Ramen Bar has spread to many locations, including one in Chandler. To celebrate its 12 years in business, JINYA is hosting a photo challenge from July 15 to 31. Simply take a picture with your server and post it to Instagram with the hashtag #jinyasmiles. JINYA will then determine the 13 most creative snapshots, and the grand prize is a flight to Tokyo with five nights of lodging for you and a guest. Also, if you order either the Tonkotsu Original 2010 or the spicy creamy vegan ramen, you'll receive a free three-piece crispy chicken or Impossible tacos. Someburros , the family-owned Mexican restaurant chain, is opening its first West Valley location in Goodyear this month. Join the grand opening celebration on July 16 and 17. There will be live music from a mariachi band, piƱata prizes including Someburros gift cards, an appearance by the Nacho the burro mascot, good food, and more. The eatery will offer both dine-in and drive-thru service. Drink Me! Tea Room is celebrating its second anniversary, and with that comes a special tea party. The Magical World of Afternoon Tea is an ode to Harry Potter whose birthday is also this month, on July 31. The tea room will be transformed into Hogwarts and the potions master will be serving special tea cocktails and mocktails along with a variety of wizarding world treats and sweets. The Full Wizard's Tea is $58 per person while the Muggle's Tea is $40 per person. Visit the website to make a reservation.