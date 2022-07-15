Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Events

Fill Your Weekend with Fun at These Greater Phoenix Food and Drink Events

July 15, 2022 11:11AM

A chimi combo from Someburros.
A chimi combo from Someburros. Someburros
It's that wonderful part of the week again. Friday has rolled around and it's time to plan some weekend fun.

Metro Phoenix's calendar is full of food and drink events this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, July 15 to 17. Take your chances on winning a trip to Tokyo while enjoying some ramen, pair live music with burritos in the West Valley, and take a trip to Hogwarts for a magical tea party celebrating Harry Potter's birthday.

Here's what you need to know about this weekend's Phoenix food happenings.

click to enlarge JINYA Ramen Bar celebrates its 12-year anniversary from July 15 to 31. - JINYA RAMEN BAR
JINYA Ramen Bar celebrates its 12-year anniversary from July 15 to 31.
JINYA Ramen Bar

Anniversary Celebration

JINYA Ramen Bar
Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 31
130 South Arizona Avenue #1, Chandler
480-758-5198
jinyaramenbar.com
Since opening up its first location in Studio City, California in 2010, JINYA Ramen Bar has spread to many locations, including one in Chandler. To celebrate its 12 years in business, JINYA is hosting a photo challenge from July 15 to 31. Simply take a picture with your server and post it to Instagram with the hashtag #jinyasmiles. JINYA will then determine the 13 most creative snapshots, and the grand prize is a flight to Tokyo with five nights of lodging for you and a guest. Also, if you order either the Tonkotsu Original 2010 or the spicy creamy vegan ramen, you'll receive a free three-piece crispy chicken or Impossible tacos.

Grand Opening of Someburros

Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17
50 North Estrella Parkway, Goodyear
623-440-6882
someburros.com
Someburros, the family-owned Mexican restaurant chain, is opening its first West Valley location in Goodyear this month. Join the grand opening celebration on July 16 and 17. There will be live music from a mariachi band, piñata prizes including Someburros gift cards, an appearance by the Nacho the burro mascot, good food, and more. The eatery will offer both dine-in and drive-thru service.

click to enlarge Muggles and wizards alike will love this special afternoon tea. - DRINK ME! TEA ROOM
Muggles and wizards alike will love this special afternoon tea.
Drink Me! Tea Room

The Magical World of Afternoon Tea

Wednesday, June 20 to Sunday, July 31
Drink Me! Tea Room
1730 East Warner Road, Tempe, #5
602-206-5469
drinkmetearoom.com
Drink Me! Tea Room is celebrating its second anniversary, and with that comes a special tea party. The Magical World of Afternoon Tea is an ode to Harry Potter whose birthday is also this month, on July 31. The tea room will be transformed into Hogwarts and the potions master will be serving special tea cocktails and mocktails along with a variety of wizarding world treats and sweets. The Full Wizard's Tea is $58 per person while the Muggle's Tea is $40 per person. Visit the website to make a reservation. 
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 7.14.2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation