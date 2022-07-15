Fill Your Weekend with Fun at These Greater Phoenix Food and Drink Events

Metro Phoenix's calendar is full of food and drink events this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, July 15 to 17. Take your chances on winning a trip to Tokyo while enjoying some ramen, pair live music with burritos in the West Valley, and take a trip to Hogwarts for a magical tea party celebrating Harry Potter's birthday.
Here's what you need to know about this weekend's Phoenix food happenings.
Anniversary Celebration
JINYA Ramen Bar
Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 31
130 South Arizona Avenue #1, Chandler
480-758-5198
jinyaramenbar.comSince opening up its first location in Studio City, California in 2010, JINYA Ramen Bar has spread to many locations, including one in Chandler. To celebrate its 12 years in business, JINYA is hosting a photo challenge from July 15 to 31. Simply take a picture with your server and post it to Instagram with the hashtag #jinyasmiles. JINYA will then determine the 13 most creative snapshots, and the grand prize is a flight to Tokyo with five nights of lodging for you and a guest. Also, if you order either the Tonkotsu Original 2010 or the spicy creamy vegan ramen, you'll receive a free three-piece crispy chicken or Impossible tacos.
Grand Opening of Someburros
Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17
50 North Estrella Parkway, Goodyear
623-440-6882
someburros.com Someburros, the family-owned Mexican restaurant chain, is opening its first West Valley location in Goodyear this month. Join the grand opening celebration on July 16 and 17. There will be live music from a mariachi band, piñata prizes including Someburros gift cards, an appearance by the Nacho the burro mascot, good food, and more. The eatery will offer both dine-in and drive-thru service.
The Magical World of Afternoon Tea
Wednesday, June 20 to Sunday, July 31
Drink Me! Tea Room
1730 East Warner Road, Tempe, #5
602-206-5469
drinkmetearoom.com Drink Me! Tea Room is celebrating its second anniversary, and with that comes a special tea party. The Magical World of Afternoon Tea is an ode to Harry Potter whose birthday is also this month, on July 31. The tea room will be transformed into Hogwarts and the potions master will be serving special tea cocktails and mocktails along with a variety of wizarding world treats and sweets. The Full Wizard's Tea is $58 per person while the Muggle's Tea is $40 per person. Visit the website to make a reservation.