Here Comes a Wave of New Phoenix Restaurants

Look out, downtown Phoenix. Here come the restaurants.

This week in Phoenix food and drink news: A big wave of incoming restaurants is about to crest in downtown Phoenix and the east Valley. Let’s recap.

All the New Restaurants Coming to Downtown Phoenix

RED Development, the developer behind downtown business clusters like Block 23 at 101 East Washington Street and CityScape at 1 East Washington Street, has announced opening dates for a ton of new restaurants. Blanco Cocina + Cantina (Fox Restaurant Concept) is set to debut November 13 at Block 23, and the second location of Ingo’s Tasty Food (LGO Hospitality concept) is scheduled for mid-2021.

More is going on at CityScape: Everbowl, an acai bowl eatery out of San Diego, is opening its third Arizona location by the end of 2020. And a full bar and restaurant called The Phoenix Bourbon Room (State 48 concept) will be opening spring 2021.

Absolutely Delightful is moving on up. Absolutely Delightful Honey

Absolutely Delightful Arizona Honey Is Opening a Shop

Absolutely Delightful Arizona Honey, our 2020 Best of Phoenix winner for — what else — best honey, is opening its first brick-and-mortar location with a small retail section on November 1. So far, the local honey business, owned and operated by Eleanor Dziuk, has been selling honey via its website and at farmers' markets. But now, you can pick up a jar of the desert wildflower honey at 2433 West Peoria Avenue, Building 17, Unit 1300, near the old Metrocenter.

EXPAND Phoenix is finally getting some eegee’s locations. eegee’s

Tucson-Based eegee’s Is Coming to Phoenix

The Arizona fast-food chain is coming straight out of Tucson to the east Valley. Established in 1971, eegee’s is known for frozen fruit slushies, ranch-slathered fries, and signature subs called grinders. New locations will open in Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, and Gilbert — which will actually be getting two spots — in spring 2021. Addresses have yet to be released.

Coming soon: Farmer Boys in Tempe. Farmer Boys

Southern California’s Farmer Boys Restaurant Is Coming to Gilbert



Farmer Boys is all about fast-casual fast food that’s farm-to-table: salads, wraps, burgers, and sandwiches. Established in 1981, Farmers Boys currently has about 100 locations in California and Nevada. Arizona gets its first Farmer Boys in the first quarter of 2021; it'll be located at 1535 North Higley Road in Gilbert at City Gate Marketplace. The new restaurant will offer dine-in, drive-thru, and takeout.

Arizona’s First CoreLife Eatery Is Coming to Tempe

Apparently, former NFL player Adam Archuleta a franchise partner at the incoming Tempe location (1840 East Warner Road, Suite 108) of a chain of healthy-dining restaurants. Menu items include grain bowls, salads, broths, protein-heavy entrees, and more. CoreLife is starting off with three staggered grand openings, to be held on Tuesday, October 27, Wednesday, October 28, and Thursday, October 29.

