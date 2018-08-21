High Dive Bar, Opening August 23, Will Pour Dom Perignon and Natty Light

Cheap drinks and stools that wobble. Sticky floors and dim lights and nuclear bathrooms. Kitsch. A jukebox. Pool tables. Food that will reduce your lifespan. A beer menu out of 1997? A bad cover band that marginally knows how to play music? Plywood? God, I hope.

Dive bars bring out the latent or empower the open dissolute animal in all of us. What makes a dive bar a dive bar is that things aren't fancy. A dive bar is where you go for macrobeer and well drinks, where the idea of $14 cocktails made with Velvet Falernum and artisan ice feels poisonous, where the true nature of things is much closer to the surface than in the carefully branded mixology temples of today.

High Dive Bar & Grill, the latest from Square One Concepts, attempts to get the dive high.