  MVN

Bao down this weekend.
Bonzai Boys

How to Get Tickets to the Inaugural Arizona Bao Fest

Lauren Cusimano | March 22, 2019 | 6:00am
AA

You’ll be up to your neck in buns and more at the first-ever Arizona Bao Fest happening this weekend. Also known as the Asian buns celebration (not really), the street food festival runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, at Unexpected Art Gallery — 734 West Polk Street.

Sample steamed buns, barbecue pork buns, sweet buns, gua bao, noodles, takoyaki, rice bowls, skewers, boba, and desserts from over 10 area businesses. Think Hot Bamboo, Good Fortune Kitchen, Bonzai Boyz, Lemongrass Shack, Asahi Bakery, Happy Buns, OHYA Sushi, Korean Kitchen & Bar, and the like.

Boa offerings will go for $4 to $7 each depending on size, while some are offering package deals. Guests can also expect vegan and gluten-free options, games, art, and more.

Tickets are $12 online and $15 at the door, and all kids 12 and under get in free. Tickets are available in half-hour entry times throughout the day, meaning you cannot enter until the time on your ticket, but you may stay as long as you’d like once you’re in. This is to avoid long lines and other food event snafus.

You can also register and enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets from Phoenix New Times.

See the Facebook event for tickets and more details, or to invite friends.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about Seinfeld, and falling asleep while reading.

