How to Get Tickets to the Inaugural Arizona Bao Fest

You’ll be up to your neck in buns and more at the first-ever Arizona Bao Fest happening this weekend. Also known as the Asian buns celebration (not really), the street food festival runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, at Unexpected Art Gallery — 734 West Polk Street.

Sample steamed buns, barbecue pork buns, sweet buns, gua bao, noodles, takoyaki, rice bowls, skewers, boba, and desserts from over 10 area businesses. Think Hot Bamboo, Good Fortune Kitchen, Bonzai Boyz, Lemongrass Shack, Asahi Bakery, Happy Buns, OHYA Sushi, Korean Kitchen & Bar, and the like.

Unexpected will host the festival near historic Grand Avenue. Lynn Trimble