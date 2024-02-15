 Italian restaurant Ambrogio15 opens in Phoenix at Biltmore Fashion Park | Phoenix New Times
Food & Drink News

Ambrogio15, Italian restaurant from San Diego group, opens in Biltmore Friday

What's on the menu and how to visit the Milan-inspired eatery in Biltmore Fashion Park.
February 15, 2024
Ambrogio15's Lobster Pasta is served in a traditional copper pan. Find it at the Milan-inspired Italian restaurant opening in Biltmore Fashion Park on Friday.
Ambrogio15's Lobster Pasta is served in a traditional copper pan. Find it at the Milan-inspired Italian restaurant opening in Biltmore Fashion Park on Friday. Ambrogio15
Ambrogio15, an Italian restaurant from an award-winning San Diego-based hospitality group, is set to open at Biltmore Fashion Park on Friday.

Taking inspiration from Milan, the eatery is known for its “signature paper-thin pizzas.” The restaurant has garnered several awards for its pies and wine selection, and this new outpost in Phoenix – its first outside of California – will be upscale, expansive and feature a “futuristic mixology program,” according to Ambrogio15’s website.

Quality ingredients will take center stage at the restaurant.

“A key Italian cultural point that we strongly promote in our restaurants is great respect for the ‘materia prima’ (or the raw ingredient),” co-owner Andrea Burrone said in a news release. “Together with the desire to develop and give voice to Italian culinary regionalities, particularly Milano, we are constantly pushing ourselves to innovate and redefine the boundaries of what is commonly perceived as Italian cuisine.”
click to enlarge A tablescape of dishes from Ambrogio15.
Ambrogio15 is the namesake restaurant of a San Diego-based hospitality group, which is opening its first eatery outside of Southern California.
Ambrogio15

What’s on Ambrogio15’s menu?

The menu has been crafted by Michelin-starred chef Silvio Salmoiraghi of Italy's Ristorante Acquerello, who has partnered with Ambrogio15 Restaurant Group since 2020, and Phoenix executive chef Fabio Pizzigoni.

In addition to Milanese-style pizzas, guests can expect “an extensive menu of authentic Italian fare” that includes pastas, steaks, seafood and a raw bar. The announcement teased dishes such as Lobster Pasta, a 30-day dry-aged Porterhouse Steak alla Fiorentina, pizza with fresh burrata and 20-month aged Prosciutto Crudo di Parma, and Scallop Sashimi with saffron risotto and Champagne sauce.

The craft cocktail menu was designed by Marco Russo, whose Milan speakeasy 1930 is among the World’s 50 Best Bars. Drink selections will also feature “a globe-straddling selection of boutique natural wines inside a glass-fronted wine tower carved right into the heart of the restaurant,” according to the release.

“Developing our concept, we wanted to stand out through our selection of wines,” said Giacomo Pizzigoni, co-owner of the restaurant and cousin of the executive chef. “We love to work with winemakers who are passionate about their terroirs and craft wines that will surprise guests and help them discover new perspectives on this very hands-on and sensorial approach to winemaking.”
click to enlarge
Ambrogio15's cocktail menu is designed by Marco Russo, whose Milan speakeasy 1930 is among the World’s 50 Best Bars.
Ambrogio15

What’s the vibe?

The 5,000 square-foot space is “soaring,” with a “sleek and wood-lined space,” that likewise takes inspiration from the modern Italian city from which its owners hail.

“This is a neighborhood known for being luxurious, stylish and discerning, which is exactly what defines the look and feel of Ambrogio15,” Burrone said.

Ambrogio15 also boasts a 12-person private dining room with a dedicated bar, which will host a “Chef’s Table Experience,” of an eight-course tasting menu paired with natural wines or cocktails, drawing on inspiration from its sibling restaurant in La Jolla, California, Ambrogio by Acquerello.

The restaurant will serve dinner nightly, and reservations are now open. The team plans to add lunch, weekend brunch, happy hour and late-night dining in the future.

Ambrogio15

Opens Friday
2400 E. Camelback Road

KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Sara Crocker is a food writer for Phoenix New Times. She has called Phoenix home since 2020, getting to know the Valley through every restaurant, brewery and bar she can. Her work has also appeared in Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and The Denver Post.
Contact: Sara Crocker

