Ambrogio15, Italian restaurant from San Diego group, opens in Biltmore Friday

Ambrogio15, an Italian restaurant from an award-winning San Diego-based hospitality group, is set to open at Biltmore Fashion Park on Friday.
Taking inspiration from Milan, the eatery is known for its “signature paper-thin pizzas.” The restaurant has garnered several awards for its pies and wine selection, and this new outpost in Phoenix – its first outside of California – will be upscale, expansive and feature a “futuristic mixology program,” according to Ambrogio15’s website.
Quality ingredients will take center stage at the restaurant.
“A key Italian cultural point that we strongly promote in our restaurants is great respect for the ‘materia prima’ (or the raw ingredient),” co-owner Andrea Burrone said in a news release. “Together with the desire to develop and give voice to Italian culinary regionalities, particularly Milano, we are constantly pushing ourselves to innovate and redefine the boundaries of what is commonly perceived as Italian cuisine.”
What’s on Ambrogio15’s menu?The menu has been crafted by Michelin-starred chef Silvio Salmoiraghi of Italy's Ristorante Acquerello, who has partnered with Ambrogio15 Restaurant Group since 2020, and Phoenix executive chef Fabio Pizzigoni.
In addition to Milanese-style pizzas, guests can expect “an extensive menu of authentic Italian fare” that includes pastas, steaks, seafood and a raw bar. The announcement teased dishes such as Lobster Pasta, a 30-day dry-aged Porterhouse Steak alla Fiorentina, pizza with fresh burrata and 20-month aged Prosciutto Crudo di Parma, and Scallop Sashimi with saffron risotto and Champagne sauce.
The craft cocktail menu was designed by Marco Russo, whose Milan speakeasy 1930 is among the World’s 50 Best Bars. Drink selections will also feature “a globe-straddling selection of boutique natural wines inside a glass-fronted wine tower carved right into the heart of the restaurant,” according to the release.
“Developing our concept, we wanted to stand out through our selection of wines,” said Giacomo Pizzigoni, co-owner of the restaurant and cousin of the executive chef. “We love to work with winemakers who are passionate about their terroirs and craft wines that will surprise guests and help them discover new perspectives on this very hands-on and sensorial approach to winemaking.”
What’s the vibe?The 5,000 square-foot space is “soaring,” with a “sleek and wood-lined space,” that likewise takes inspiration from the modern Italian city from which its owners hail.
“This is a neighborhood known for being luxurious, stylish and discerning, which is exactly what defines the look and feel of Ambrogio15,” Burrone said.
Ambrogio15 also boasts a 12-person private dining room with a dedicated bar, which will host a “Chef’s Table Experience,” of an eight-course tasting menu paired with natural wines or cocktails, drawing on inspiration from its sibling restaurant in La Jolla, California, Ambrogio by Acquerello.
The restaurant will serve dinner nightly, and reservations are now open. The team plans to add lunch, weekend brunch, happy hour and late-night dining in the future.
2400 E. Camelback Road