Coming Soon to Peoria's Park West: Jalapeño Inferno

Jalapeño Inferno is planning to open its third spot, and first in the west Valley.

Jalapeño Inferno, a Mexican restaurant known for street tacos and tequila-heavy cocktails, opened its first location in north Scottsdale at Pinnacle Peak and Scottsdale roads in 1999. A second location, also in Scottsdale, followed in 2014, in the Market Street retail center at DC Ranch.

And now comes a third: This fall, Jalapeño Inferno is planning to open its first west Valley location.

It'll join several other local restaurants in the Park West shopping complex. The address is 9832 West Northern Avenue, #1660, in Peoria — next to the Harkins Theatres Park West 14. The opening is scheduled for October, though a specific date has yet to be announced.

Why 99th and Northern avenues?

“We felt there was good energy going on at the center and wanted to be a part of it," says Jalapeño Inferno owner and corporate chef Terry Craig. "Park West's owners are being very aggressive about positioning the property as a lifestyle center and wanted a new profile of modern restaurants and other tenants. They already host one of the best farmers markets in the Valley every Saturday.”

That'd be the Peoria Farmer's Market — and yes, it is pretty great.

The new spot will be 4,736 square feet, the largest of the three locations, and offer the same menu. Amenities include courtyard seating, an indoor/outdoor bar, a banquet space for larger groups, and a fire wall (i.e. the inferno) in the covered patio area.

Jalapeño Inferno is opening along with eateries like Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Baker, and The Sicilian Butcher at Park West. It’ll also neighbor existing locations of Pita Jungle and Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers.

For more information, see the Jalapeño Inferno website.