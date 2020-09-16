 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Jalapeño Inferno is planning to open its third spot, and first in the west Valley.EXPAND
Jalapeño Inferno is planning to open its third spot, and first in the west Valley.
Jalapeño Inferno

Coming Soon to Peoria's Park West: Jalapeño Inferno

Lauren Cusimano | September 16, 2020 | 6:00am
AA

Jalapeño Inferno, a Mexican restaurant known for street tacos and tequila-heavy cocktails, opened its first location in north Scottsdale at Pinnacle Peak and Scottsdale roads in 1999. A second location, also in Scottsdale, followed in 2014, in the Market Street retail center at DC Ranch.

And now comes a third: This fall, Jalapeño Inferno is planning to open its first west Valley location.

It'll join several other local restaurants in the Park West shopping complex. The address is 9832 West Northern Avenue, #1660, in Peoria — next to the Harkins Theatres Park West 14. The opening is scheduled for October, though a specific date has yet to be announced.

Related Stories

Why 99th and Northern avenues?

“We felt there was good energy going on at the center and wanted to be a part of it," says Jalapeño Inferno owner and corporate chef Terry Craig. "Park West's owners are being very aggressive about positioning the property as a lifestyle center and wanted a new profile of modern restaurants and other tenants. They already host one of the best farmers markets in the Valley every Saturday.”

That'd be the Peoria Farmer's Market — and yes, it is pretty great.

The new spot will be 4,736 square feet, the largest of the three locations, and offer the same menu. Amenities include courtyard seating, an indoor/outdoor bar, a banquet space for larger groups, and a fire wall (i.e. the inferno) in the covered patio area.

Jalapeño Inferno is opening along with eateries like Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Baker, and The Sicilian Butcher at Park West. It’ll also neighbor existing locations of Pita Jungle and Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers.

For more information, see the Jalapeño Inferno website.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food and drink editor. She is a journalist and food waste writer based in Tempe. Joys include eating wings, riding bikes, knowing everyone at the bar, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.