July 2018 Restaurant Openings and Closings

July was a decent month for restaurant openings. At least 14 new eateries opened their doors in the triple-digit heat. That is an impressive number for a time considered to be the off-season. Phoenix area openings include contemporary Southern cuisine, oak-smoked barbecue, spicy Thai fare, circular sandwiches, and forward-looking Arizona cuisine. Additionally, three kitchens closed. Here are the latest details.

Cotton & Copper

1006 East Warner Road, #113, Tempe

Former Helio Basin Brewing Company chef Tamara Stanger is bringing her progressive Arizonan cooking style to Cotton & Copper, which opened earlier this week. The 50-seat restaurant in south Tempe pairs her food with cocktails from Sean Traynor, veteran of Counter Intuitive and UnderTow. This one looks to be interesting. Cotton & Copper will have a laser focus on Arizona. Even the restaurant's name nods to two of our state's five Cs. This opening should excite fans of innovative regional cooking.

Hash Kitchen

2855 West Ray Road, #4, Chandler

This hip a.m. eatery has opened yet another location. Hash Kitchen is more than your standard breakfast and brunch joint. A scratch-made menu includes items like jumbo shrimp with sweet potato hash, French toast bread pudding, and biscuits-and-gravy with Italian sausage. The reimagining of conventional morning fare makes this spot a culinary destination for both locals and visitors. Come for the pancakes and stay for the wildest Bloody Mary bar in Arizona.

EXPAND Courtesy of Ramen Hood

Ramen Hood

15807 North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, #105, Scottsdale

Ramen Hood, now open in north Scottsdale, lets you customize your ramen bowl. You start by picking a base, noodles, or rice. You pick a broth. You pick a protein: chicken, pork, beef, or tofu. You pick from a variety of toppings, including soft-boiled egg. In theory, this approach makes sense. There are dozens and dozens of different kinds of ramen in Japan. The food varies with the regions, with the people, with the land. Ramen is conducive to riffing.

Uno Mas Cantina and Gill

1327 East Chandler Boulevard

West Ahwatukee's newest Tex-Mex restaurant is now open. Fish tacos, shrimp ceviche, and green chili cheese burgers can be enjoyed in the spacious Southwest-themed dining area and patio space. Uno Mas occupies the corner unit of a strip mall in a spot once owned by Loco Patron. If you are looking for a seriously imposing food experience, try taking down the No Mas 5 LB Burrito in 30 minutes or less. Victors win a T-shirt.

Salad and Go Queen Creek

21429 South Ellsworth Road, Queen Creek

True to its name, this drive-thru chain is offering healthier dining options for patrons on the move. The menu changes with the seasons, and meals are always made to order. Items like buffalo chicken and jalapeno ranch salads, summer corn and zucchini soup, and steak Cobb wraps are now being served at the new Queen Creek location.

Dutch Bros.

3665 West Chandler Boulevard, Chandler

This cult drive-thru coffee franchise has opened its newest Arizona location on West Chandler Boulevard. A plethora of sweet coffee and tea concoctions like banana cream pie, birthday cake, and raspberry truffle are available frozen, iced, or hot. Yes, there will be lines.

Thai Chili 2 Go

1887 East Williams Field Road, #101, Gilbert

This fast-casual Thai restaurant is serving up some Southeast Asian cuisine in Gilbert. The flavor-packed menu features a variety of curry dishes with varying levels of heat, rice bowls, noodle bowls, and crispy chicken-stuffed dumplings.

Zookz

1 North First Street

This breakfast and lunch restaurant has opened its second location, this one right in the bustle of downtown Phoenix. By the use of a patent-pending sandwich press machine, chef Carole Meyers is serving up crispy bread pockets. These Frisbee-shaped sandwiches come stuffed with your choices of poached eggs, sliced meats, fresh vegetables, and a variety of melted cheeses.

Ono Hawaiian BBQ

1818 West Montebello Avenue, #110

Say aloha to Ono Hawaiian BBQ’s newest Arizona location. This fast-casual restaurant is plating Polynesian-inspired combo platters that can be enjoyed in-house or boxed to go. Lunch and dinner plates are served with two scoops of rice, a side like mac and cheese, and a sizable portion of barbecue. Items like kalbi short ribs, Island Fire Chicken, and barbecue marinated chicken are crowd favorites.

EXPAND The name has changed to The Hatter and Hare ... and it's now open. Benjamin Leatherman

The Hatter and Hare

6101 North Seventh Street

This Alice in Wonderland-themed cocktail lounge is now open for business. The whimsical bar is located in a space once occupied by Joe's Midnight Run at Seventh Street and Bethany Home Road. Signature cocktails like the Wonderland and the Cheshire Cat can be enjoyed on brightly colored couches. Sandwiches, salads, and other small plates are served until 1:45 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Matty G’s Steakburgers & Spirits

1958 East Brown Road, Mesa

This family-friendly burger joint has officially opened its doors in Mesa. Matt G’s offers over a dozen signature burgers and hot dogs. The cooked-to-order burger patties come finished with toppings like pastrami and swiss, bacon, a fried egg, and ghost pepper jack cheese. Customize your burger by making it a double, triple, or a “Slumpbuster,” a style that comes stacked with seven patties.

Imperio 667 Mariscos & Sushi

2445 East Thomas Road

This new Phoenix restaurant is fusing modernized Mexican cuisine with sushi rolls. The seafood-forward menu offers a large selection of ceviche, and also features deep-fried tilapia served whole atop white rice. A plethora of fancy sushi rolls also occupy a full menu page. Live music and signature margaritas can be enjoyed from the spacious bar area.

Half of a Zookz sandwich stuffed with pulled pork, slaw, and cheese. Chris Malloy

Moose & Bear American Grill & Pub

118 East McKellips Road, Mesa

This new Mesa neighborhood eatery is offering a selection of traditional American favorites. The menu features burgers, wings, potatoes skins, and mac and cheese. The pub fare is complemented by a strong selection of local and traditional drafts. The cozy mountain lodge décor provides a good atmosphere to watch a game.

Rudy's Country Store and BBQ

1733 North Higley Road, Gilbert

This Texas-based barbecue restaurant chain has opened its second Arizona location in Gilbert. Rudy’s Country Store has been using the same sauce and dry spice rub recipes since 1989. Oak-smoked meats and traditional barbecue sides and sandwiches can be ordered to-go or enjoyed in the rustic farmhouse styled dining room.

Closed

La Stalla Rustica Cucina, Chandler

After a 14-year run, Chandler residents say arrivederci to a family-owned Italian restaurant. After the expiration of its lease, La Stalla Rustica Cucina has decided to relocate to a space on East Warner Road in Ahwatukee. The restaurant hopes be open for business in early August.

Pizza a Metro, Gilbert

Pizza a Metro has closed its second location after four years of business. Many Gilbert area residents enjoyed this spot's wood-oven-baked pizzas and classic pizzeria fare. The original Phoenix location remains open.

Bush's Chicken, Gilbert

This fried chicken franchise has closed the doors of its Gilbert location. Bush’s Chicken is best known for its budget-friendly combo plates and sweet tea sold by the gallon. Several other Valley locations remain open.