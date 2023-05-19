Élephante, a coastal Italian Restaurant from LA, is coming to Scottsdale

click to enlarge Fresh pastas are on the menu at Élephante, a coastal Italian-inspired restaurant. Élephante

What's on the menu?

Craft cocktails and a selection of more than 1,200 wine labels will be available. They can be sipped throughout the 12,000-square-foot restaurant which will contain a cocktail lounge — a feature exclusive to the Scottsdale location.

click to enlarge Élephante is one of up to five restaurants being added to Scottsdale Fashion Square as part of the redevelopment of the mall's south wing. Macerich

A jungle oasis in Scottsdale

“Unique, upscale experiential restaurant concepts like Élephante,” are what make Scottsdale Fashion Square a luxury destination, Doug Healey, senior executive vice president of leasing for the mall’s parent company Macerich, said in the release.