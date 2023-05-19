Élephante, a coastal Italian Restaurant from LA, is coming to Scottsdale

The first restaurant that will be part of Scottdale Fashion Square’s south wing redevelopment has been announced. Élephante, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, is set to open its first dining room outside of Los Angeles.
“We are thrilled to bring Élephante to Scottsdale, a city that boasts a stunning landscape and a thriving culinary scene,” Nick Mathers, founder of Wish You Were Here Group, said in a news release. His group is behind Élephante and other restaurants and bars, such as West Hollywood eatery Eveleigh, all-day New York cafes Little Ruby's and tiki-inspired Belles Beach House in Venice, California which is also coming soon to Las Vegas.
“The space will emanate the ambiance of a jungle oasis, characterized by towering cacti, lush florals, natural travertine floors and bespoke furniture,” according to the release. Élephante will also feature “lavish indoor-outdoor space.”
The mall’s south wing, anchored by Nordstrom, is getting a glow-up akin to the luxury wing. The renovation is set to be completed by early 2024. In addition to new flooring and furnishings inside, updates will be made to the exterior. Among them is a revitalized entry point featuring valet and up to five restaurants, including Élephante. The opening date for Élephante has not yet been announced.
“We are thrilled to bring Élephante to Scottsdale, a city that boasts a stunning landscape and a thriving culinary scene,” Nick Mathers, founder of Wish You Were Here Group, said in a news release. His group is behind Élephante and other restaurants and bars, such as West Hollywood eatery Eveleigh, all-day New York cafes Little Ruby's and tiki-inspired Belles Beach House in Venice, California which is also coming soon to Las Vegas.
What's on the menu?The new location of Élephante will build off its existing menu, which features whipped eggplant dip, wood-fired pizzas and fresh pastas. Additions will include a new grill section featuring premium meats, seafood and larger family-style dishes.
Craft cocktails and a selection of more than 1,200 wine labels will be available. They can be sipped throughout the 12,000-square-foot restaurant which will contain a cocktail lounge — a feature exclusive to the Scottsdale location.
A jungle oasis in ScottsdaleThe Scottsdale location of the breezy, beachy Élephante will take some design cues from its new desert home.
“The space will emanate the ambiance of a jungle oasis, characterized by towering cacti, lush florals, natural travertine floors and bespoke furniture,” according to the release. Élephante will also feature “lavish indoor-outdoor space.”
“Unique, upscale experiential restaurant concepts like Élephante,” are what make Scottsdale Fashion Square a luxury destination, Doug Healey, senior executive vice president of leasing for the mall’s parent company Macerich, said in the release.
The mall’s south wing, anchored by Nordstrom, is getting a glow-up akin to the luxury wing. The renovation is set to be completed by early 2024. In addition to new flooring and furnishings inside, updates will be made to the exterior. Among them is a revitalized entry point featuring valet and up to five restaurants, including Élephante. The opening date for Élephante has not yet been announced.