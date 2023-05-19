Navigation
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

New Restaurant Alert

Élephante, a coastal Italian Restaurant from LA, is coming to Scottsdale

May 19, 2023 7:15AM

The coastal Italian-inspire restaurant Élephante will open its first outpost outside of Los Angeles in Scottsdale Fashion Square.
The coastal Italian-inspire restaurant Élephante will open its first outpost outside of Los Angeles in Scottsdale Fashion Square. Élephante
The first restaurant that will be part of Scottdale Fashion Square’s south wing redevelopment has been announced. Élephante, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, is set to open its first dining room outside of Los Angeles.

“We are thrilled to bring Élephante to Scottsdale, a city that boasts a stunning landscape and a thriving culinary scene,” Nick Mathers, founder of Wish You Were Here Group, said in a news release. His group is behind Élephante and other restaurants and bars, such as West Hollywood eatery Eveleigh, all-day New York cafes Little Ruby's and tiki-inspired Belles Beach House in Venice, California which is also coming soon to Las Vegas.

click to enlarge
Fresh pastas are on the menu at Élephante, a coastal Italian-inspired restaurant.
Élephante
“This year, we're celebrating five years since Élephante opened its doors in Santa Monica," he said in the release, "so we feel this is the perfect evolution of our brand.”

What's on the menu?

The new location of Élephante will build off its existing menu, which features whipped eggplant dip, wood-fired pizzas and fresh pastas. Additions will include a new grill section featuring premium meats, seafood and larger family-style dishes.

Craft cocktails and a selection of more than 1,200 wine labels will be available. They can be sipped throughout the 12,000-square-foot restaurant which will contain a cocktail lounge — a feature exclusive to the Scottsdale location.


click to enlarge
Élephante is one of up to five restaurants being added to Scottsdale Fashion Square as part of the redevelopment of the mall's south wing.
Macerich

A jungle oasis in Scottsdale

The Scottsdale location of the breezy, beachy Élephante will take some design cues from its new desert home.

“The space will emanate the ambiance of a jungle oasis, characterized by towering cacti, lush florals, natural travertine floors and bespoke furniture,” according to the release. Élephante will also feature “lavish indoor-outdoor space.”

“Unique, upscale experiential restaurant concepts like Élephante,” are what make Scottsdale Fashion Square a luxury destination, Doug Healey, senior executive vice president of leasing for the mall’s parent company Macerich, said in the release.

The mall’s south wing, anchored by Nordstrom, is getting a glow-up akin to the luxury wing. The renovation is set to be completed by early 2024. In addition to new flooring and furnishings inside, updates will be made to the exterior. Among them is a revitalized entry point featuring valet and up to five restaurants, including Élephante. The opening date for Élephante has not yet been announced.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Sara Crocker is a food writer for Phoenix New Times. She has called Phoenix home since 2020, getting to know the Valley through every restaurant, brewery and bar she can. Her work has also appeared in Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and The Denver Post.
Contact: Sara Crocker

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
E.A.T. Guide 2023

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation