Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Hey guys, let's send mail to our favorite restaurants.EXPAND
Hey guys, let's send mail to our favorite restaurants.
Ethan Hoover/Unsplash

Let’s Mail Our Favorite Phoenix Restaurants a Letter or Postcard

Lauren Cusimano | April 14, 2020 | 6:00am
AA

Hey guys, Lauren here, food editor at Phoenix New Times. Do you love mail? Of course, we all do. Are you looking for a project? Of course, we all are. So: How about we send our favorite restaurants and bars a postcard, greeting card, or handwritten letter? Or better yet, use that typewriter you bought in 2007.

There are a few good reasons to do this. As you know, the coronavirus spread has negatively affected the Valley food scene … and restaurant industry as a whole. Not unlike our beloved Phoenix restaurants, the United States Postal Service is getting ravaged as well, and the Trump administration is not helping.

Currently, there are online calls to buy stamps and text USPS to 50409. But I think we can take it one step further.

Send physical evidence of your support to our Valley eateries. Let the people there know how much you miss them, how you hope they can hang in there. Tell them what your favorite dish is, your favorite cocktail, your favorite server or chef.

Valley restaurants have already been doing this for us. At The Breadfruit & Rum Bar downtown, a bartender will give you a free postcard to send wherever, on them. Welcome Diner has postcards, as does Otto Pizza & Pastry in Tempe — and many others, I’m sure.

I’ll start. Here’s my postcard to Reathrey Sekong, one of my favorite restaurants. I’d like to let the staff here know I’m counting the days till I can be reconnected with the lemongrass beef dish, cha kreung, and my favorite table by the front window.

Now you. Show us what you’re sending on Twitter at @ChowBellaPHX or tag us with #mailtherestaurantsphx. Happy mailing.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

