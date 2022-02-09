Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

First Taste

LIX Ice Cream: Fun Is the Flavor of the Month

February 9, 2022 6:38AM

LIX Uptown Ice Cream
LIX Uptown Ice Cream Allison Young
click to enlarge LIX's Sweet Cream on top and Ferrocious Chocolate on bottom. - ALLISON YOUNG
LIX's Sweet Cream on top and Ferrocious Chocolate on bottom.
Allison Young
Ice cream shops should be fun, and LIX Uptown Ice Cream, which just opened at the corner of Seventh Avenue and Osborn Road, fits that bill.

Tucked behind Mi Patio Mexican restaurant, the shop itself is a cozy, quirky nook with a giant blow-up unicorn perched on the roof and plenty of off-the-wall touches inside: neon signs, dangling Mickey Mouse ears, a swirling rainbow bubble mural, and a funhouse mirror.

And then there’s owner Rich Dolan, a kid at heart who, along with infusing his mint chip ice cream with fresh mint, infuses the whole shop with nostalgia, right down to the 1950s-style soda jerk hat he wears. Dolan didn’t want to create just any ice cream shop; he wanted the ice cream shop of his dreams — the kind of place where he can say, "It’s my ice cream shop, and I’ll have root beer on tap if I want."

All the better to build LIX's delicious root beer floats. Or sample the housemade waffle that comes dipped in chocolate and Froot Loops, ice cream sandwiches rolled in sprinkles, or small-batch flavors made with lactose-free milk and inspired by Dolan's favorite things, like mango sticky rice and Gansitos.
click to enlarge There's lots of eye candy at LIX Uptown Ice Cream. - ALLISON YOUNG
There's lots of eye candy at LIX Uptown Ice Cream.
Allison Young
LIX was almost another taco shop. When Dolan — a restaurant veteran with 25 years in the food business — decided to stop working for the Man and start working for himself, a mentor suggested that he open his own taco shop. But Dolan has always loved ice cream, and a gift to a neighbor sealed the deal.

“I stopped at Sprouts and picked up produce in season, sweet corn and raspberries, and made a roasted sweet corn and raspberry ice cream, which I hung on my neighbor’s door,” Dolan recalls. “She loved the ice cream so much that it ignited my passion, and that day I decided that ice cream was my taco shop.”

So what sets his ice cream apart? You could argue that it's the quality of the ingredients — fresh herbs, Ghirardelli chocolate, seasonal produce — or the fact that it's virtually lactose-free, but Dolan stands by his ice cream-making process. “We crank the music and have a dance party when we cook and churn,” says Dolan. “I truly believe all the positive energy we're putting out has a positive effect.”
click to enlarge LIX Uptown Ice Cream - ALLISON YOUNG
LIX Uptown Ice Cream
Allison Young
Whether you believe that adding love makes a difference, there’s no arguing with the taste. Rosemary Butter Pecan comes with a kiss of rosemary and bourbon. Ferrocious Chocolate is fiercely chocolate, with hefty chunks of Ferrero Rocher and a lacing of Nutella. Sweet Corn is simmered with salt and butter for a delicate, dreamy finish. Lil’ Miss Poundcake isn’t shy, a mix of organic strawberry preserves and pound cake that packs a punch. Dank Chocolate replaces half the cream with crème fraîche for a fresh, tangy spin on the traditional. And Turkish Coffee is intense and textured with Arabica beans and cardamom.

Even better, LIX’s fun is contagious. Order up your favorite flavor, in a cup or waffle cone, and you'll soon be feeling the sweet nostalgia of eating ice cream as a kid.

click to enlarge Order a root beer float at LIX and feel like a kid again. - ALLISON YOUNG
Order a root beer float at LIX and feel like a kid again.
Allison Young
LIX Uptown Ice Cream
611 West Osborn Road
Tuesday through Saturday, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.; closed Monday.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Allison Young has written about food, nutrition, and travel for Sunset, Women’s Health, Oxygen, Clean Eating, Mindbodygreen, and Prevention. Her local jam is food writing, where she happily eats her way across the Valley to discover the best hidden gems, hole-in-the-walls, pizza joints, and the latest Phoenix food trends. She also loves to pick Valley chef’s brains for their favorite food finds. On her website, TheGlitterList.com, she posts one thing she’s looking forward to each day, from food to books and podcasts.
Contact: Allison Young

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 2.3.22

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation