    Herban Planet
Independents Week, a weeklong campaign aiming to support local businesses — including restaurants and bars — is June 29 to July 7.EXPAND
Local First Arizona's Independents Week Supports Greater Phoenix Restaurants

Lauren Cusimano | June 26, 2019 | 7:00am
As July creeps closer, many are gearing up for a vacation, or maybe you have to work. We don’t know your life. But many of us are staying put and getting a short break from clocking in over the Fourth of July. If you’re in this camp, a friendly invitation is being extended your way from Local First Arizona. Come celebrate Independents Week, a weeklong campaign aiming to support local businesses — including restaurants and bars — from June 29 to July 7.

Many local restaurants are participating in 2019, meaning the golden coupon will be accepted. The golden coupon gives diners, drinkers, and buyers 20 percent discounts at hundreds of participating businesses in  Arizona. The discount kicks into gear this Saturday, and runs till next weekend, ending Sunday, July 7.

And how do you get this golden coupon?

Visit any Local First Arizona office or many of the participating businesses to pick one up, or download the digital version from the LFA website.

If you’d like to participate further, join the sixth annual Independents Week Bar Crawl in downtown Phoenix from 7 to 10:30 p.m. this Saturday, June 29. Starting at Phoenix Public Market, the free-to-join bar crawl promises $5 drink specials at five stops, including FilmBar and Arizona Wilderness Brewing Company. This is a 21-and-over event, and registration is requested.

Other new features in 2019 include videos from surprise local figures, Twitter chats, and a social media contest (i.e. snapping a photo with the mural at 417 East Roosevelt Street).

This is all to help Arizona businesses through the summer slump, or our off season. In 2018, participating businesses reported more $40,000 in revenue from Independents Week, according to LFA.

For more information, visit the Local First Arizona website, or follow the hashtag #IndieWeekAZ.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

