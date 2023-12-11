Longtime Latin-fusion restaurant Fuego Bistro to close Saturday

“All good things must come to an end. After 18 years, we are sad to say Fuego will be no longer,” a post from the restaurant’s Facebook page read in part.
Fuego Bistro was founded by Jeff and Amanda Ward and originally opened near Seventh Street and Bethany Home Road. When it moved to The Clarendon in 2020, it joined a line of local restaurants that had occupied the hotel space including Tranquilo and Gallo Blanco.
Fuego Bistro fused Southwest and Latin flavors and served dishes such as green chile cornbread, pernil asado and short rib enchiladas.
“Thank you for helping make wonderful memories, tasty food, and superb service. You will be missed but never forgotten,” a comment from Dyanna Hyde read.
The post from Fuego Bistro also encourages people to stop in for live music, food and cocktails and the chance to “say goodbye to our dedicated staff one last time!" The restaurant is open daily until its last service on Saturday. Reservations are recommended and can be secured online.
“We hope to see everyone's beautiful faces before we go!" the post reads. "We are so grateful for everyone's patronage over the past decade(s)."