Los Milics Vineyards' new tasting room pours a taste of Elgin in Scottsdale

In 2014, local wine expert Pavle Milic collaborated with winemakers Kelly and Todd Bostock of Dos Cabezas Wineworks in Sonoita to open a new vineyard and winery in Elgin. Los Milics Vineyards was born, currently co-owned by Milic and Mo Garfinkle.
But Milic’s support of local wines started years earlier when he worked with chef Charleen Badman to present an all-Arizona wine list at their award-winning restaurant FnB.
Now, Milic’s own wines are on showcase at a new Scottsdale tasting room. It's number eight on the Scottsdale Wine Trail, a collection of Arizona winery tasting rooms all within walking distance throughout Old Town.
“We knew early on that we wanted an Old Town Scottsdale presence,” Milic says. “It’s a destination for tourists, but it is also a perfect location for our wine club members to come in and pick up their wines without having to drive down to the vineyard.”
The current location, a chic and modern space, is temporary. The Los Milics team will be moving to a larger tasting room nearby in the fall that will include a kitchen and an expanded food menu.
Right now, the temporary tasting room offers small bites like charcuterie and bruschetta alongside a tasting flight of five different wines including reds, a white and a rosé. Customers can also sample from an a la carte menu of three reds, including 2020 Lorenzo’s Tempranillo blend, 2022 Betty’s Grenache and Petit Verdot blend 2022 Violeta.
“We are finally getting ready to bottle some new wines with grapes that are ready for prime time like Petit Manseng on its own and Norita's skin-contact wine,” Milic says. “By the end of the year, we will introduce you to grapes like Vranac and Teroldego.”
Starting in May, nine casitas will open in the vineyard, so guests can stay on the property and wake up to the grapevines. Each casita includes a one-bedroom suite with a king-sized bed, a workspace wall unit that converts into a full-sized bed and a private patio with views of the Mustang Mountains.
“The Sonoita and Elgin area is a hidden jewel in Arizona,” Milic says. “We always envisioned Los Milics Vineyards would offer an additional lodging option for Southern Arizona. We want our guests to have the opportunity to stay at our vineyard and explore this amazing region."
In addition to opening the new Scottsdale location, Los Milics Vineyards has been the recent recipient of several awards, including the Governor's Cup for best wine in the state at azcentral's 2024 Arizona Wine Competition.
“It feels amazing to showcase Arizona wine in the best light,” Milic says. “This dream has been 36 years in the making, so the validation from the judges for the Governor's Cup is an amazing 'tip of the hat' to the whole team. Awards notwithstanding, making good wine and providing a great experience for our guests is a daily commitment for us.”