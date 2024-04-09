 Los Milics Vineyards opens new wine tasting room in Scottsdale | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Los Milics Vineyards' new tasting room pours a taste of Elgin in Scottsdale

With a new tasting room, award-winning wines and casitas in the works, Los Milics Vineyards is making its mark on Arizona wine.
April 9, 2024
Los Milics Vineyards has opened a temporary tasting room in Scottsdale, with plans for a bigger space to come.
Los Milics Vineyards has opened a temporary tasting room in Scottsdale, with plans for a bigger space to come. Los Milics Vineyards
Share this:
With three designated American Viticultural Areas (AVAs) in the state, Arizona’s wineries are producing noteworthy and award-winning wines, making the state a growing destination for oenophiles.

In 2014, local wine expert Pavle Milic collaborated with winemakers Kelly and Todd Bostock of Dos Cabezas Wineworks in Sonoita to open a new vineyard and winery in Elgin. Los Milics Vineyards was born, currently co-owned by Milic and Mo Garfinkle.

But Milic’s support of local wines started years earlier when he worked with chef Charleen Badman to present an all-Arizona wine list at their award-winning restaurant FnB.

Now, Milic’s own wines are on showcase at a new Scottsdale tasting room. It's number eight on the Scottsdale Wine Trail, a collection of Arizona winery tasting rooms all within walking distance throughout Old Town.

“We knew early on that we wanted an Old Town Scottsdale presence,” Milic says. “It’s a destination for tourists, but it is also a perfect location for our wine club members to come in and pick up their wines without having to drive down to the vineyard.”

The current location, a chic and modern space, is temporary. The Los Milics team will be moving to a larger tasting room nearby in the fall that will include a kitchen and an expanded food menu. 

Right now, the temporary tasting room offers small bites like charcuterie and bruschetta alongside a tasting flight of five different wines including reds, a white and a rosé. Customers can also sample from an a la carte menu of three reds, including 2020 Lorenzo’s Tempranillo blend, 2022 Betty’s Grenache and Petit Verdot blend 2022 Violeta.

“We are finally getting ready to bottle some new wines with grapes that are ready for prime time like Petit Manseng on its own and Norita's skin-contact wine,” Milic says. “By the end of the year, we will introduce you to grapes like Vranac and Teroldego.” 

click to enlarge
Guests will soon be able to stay near the Los Milics Vineyards estate tasting room in Elgin.
Dan Ryan
For those inspired to head to Elgin after experiencing Los Milics’ tasting room, the estate offers tastings with views of the vineyards and tapas-inspired menu items. 

Starting in May, nine casitas will open in the vineyard, so guests can stay on the property and wake up to the grapevines. Each casita includes a one-bedroom suite with a king-sized bed, a workspace wall unit that converts into a full-sized bed and a private patio with views of the Mustang Mountains.

“The Sonoita and Elgin area is a hidden jewel in Arizona,” Milic says. “We always envisioned Los Milics Vineyards would offer an additional lodging option for Southern Arizona. We want our guests to have the opportunity to stay at our vineyard and explore this amazing region."

In addition to opening the new Scottsdale location, Los Milics Vineyards has been the recent recipient of several awards, including the Governor's Cup for best wine in the state at azcentral's 2024 Arizona Wine Competition.

“It feels amazing to showcase Arizona wine in the best light,” Milic says. “This dream has been 36 years in the making, so the validation from the judges for the Governor's Cup is an amazing 'tip of the hat' to the whole team. Awards notwithstanding, making good wine and providing a great experience for our guests is a daily commitment for us.”

Los Milics Vineyards Scottsdale Tasting Room

4151 N. Marshall Way, Scottsdale

KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
TikTok star Keith Lee’s visit leaves lasting impact on Valley restaurants

Food & Drink News

TikTok star Keith Lee’s visit leaves lasting impact on Valley restaurants

By Sara Crocker
New pizzeria debuts in former Teddy’s Preserve on Roosevelt Row

Food & Drink News

New pizzeria debuts in former Teddy’s Preserve on Roosevelt Row

By Sara Crocker
Fieri in Phoenix: Triple D features Phoenix restaurants and Guy stops by

Food & Drink News

Fieri in Phoenix: Triple D features Phoenix restaurants and Guy stops by

By Tirion Boan
Here's why you should skip Giada's new Scottsdale restaurant

First Taste

Here's why you should skip Giada's new Scottsdale restaurant

By Tirion Boan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation