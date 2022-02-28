Food and Drink Events You Won't Want to Miss in March

Our monthly list of food and drink events is back, with a whole pile of fun events in March. From grand openings and festivals to multi-course meals, a wine tasting, and more, the month is shaping up to be an exciting one. Let us know what you get up to!
Wednesday, March 2
eegee's
3612 South Val Vista Drive, Gilbert
Eegee's is on a roll, with its third metro Phoenix restaurant officially opening on March 3. But on March 2, guests are invited to stop in from 4 to 8 p.m. to enjoy eegee's popular frozen drinks, French fries, grinders, and subs. All proceeds from the evening will be donated to Open Arms, an organization that supports Gilbert-based families who have fallen on hard times. The first 5,000 customers will also receive a special-edition sticker designed by local artist Sage Aune.
Thursday, March 3
Luckys Indoor Outdoor
817 North Second Street
Luckys Indoor Outdoor is celebrating all things agave at its first-ever agave festival from 7 to 10 p.m. Guests can enjoy four cocktail tastings and delicious bites served up by Estero Beach Tacos, plus a live band out on the patio. Tickets are $25 on Eventbrite and include the four tastings and a taco.
Saturday, March 5
Scottsdale Waterfront
7135 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale
The Persian New Year has been celebrated every spring for more than 3,000 years, and this festival has been a Scottsdale staple since 2019. There will be a variety of booths offering tastes of authentic Persian food, plus live music, art, dance performances, and more. Receive a free hot tea when you pre-register. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Scottsdale Waterfront.
Monday, March 7
BJ's Restaurant and Brewery
Multiple Locations
Beer can enhance a whole meal — even dessert. To that end, BJ's Restaurant and Brewery is putting on a five-course meal showcasing seven different types of beer. Food includes clam chowder, a spring harvest salad, a barbecue tri-tip slider, a Mandarin orange glazed pork chop with white cheddar mashed potatoes, and a cookies ’n' cream pizookie. Pre-pay to reserve your spot for $40 a person (not including tax), or pay $45 on the day of the event. The dinner is sold out at the Mesa and Peoria BJ's locations, but tickets are still available for the Chandler and Phoenix outlets.
Monday, March 14
Dapper & Stout Uptown
100 East Camelback Road, #150
It's time to raise a glass to the official grand opening of Dapper & Stout's Uptown Phoenix location. In honor of the occasion, the coffee-meets-cocktails restaurant will host an espresso martini competition from 6 to 9 p.m.; Tyka Chheng of Baby Boy Cocktail Bar will emcee. Tickets are $30 per person, include two drinks, tempting bites, and the live show; proceeds will benefit Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Monday, March 14, to Saturday, March 19
Miracle Mile Deli
4433 North 16th Street
St. Patrick's Day is one of the most popular weeks of the year for Miracle Mile Deli, with more than 10,000 pounds of corned beef expected to be sold, nearly triple the normal amount. Enjoy an Irish feast of corned beef, cabbage, Irish potatoes, and bread with butter for $16.50. Other themed treats include Guinness beer, green beer, mint chocolate chip milkshakes, shamrock shortbread cookies, and green and white cookies. If you're hosting a family gathering, grab a $65 family pack (feeds four), available for takeout and curbside pickup.
Wednesday, March 16
Match Market and Bar at Found:RE Phoenix
1100 North Central Avenue
This monthly class at Match Market and Bar focuses on a discussion about wine alongside tasting samples and light bites. This month's topic, women winemakers from Italy, will be discussed by a representative from Classico Wines, and sampled bottles will be available to buy at a 15% discount. Tickets are $25, and the event goes from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 30
The Pressroom
3125 South 52nd Street, Tempe
The second annual Arizona Fried Chicken and Wings Festival celebrates fried chicken of all stripes, from Korean to Nashville hot and chimac, South Korea's word for the pairing of fried chicken and beer. The Pressroom will have cold beer and cocktails available for purchase, plus lemonade, boba tea, and desserts. Tickets cover admission only; all food and drink will be sold separately.
Dining for Dreams
Friday, March 25
Local First Arizona Community Kitchen
659 East Main Street, Mesa
Twice a year, Local First Arizona and Fuerza Local partner to provide a three-course dinner highlighting the culinary creations of four recent graduates from the Fuerza Local Business Accelerator program. The six-month course teaches under-resourced micro-entrepreneurs the basics of financial literacy and business development. The menu includes a duo of fresh spring rolls, your choice of scallops with a chimichurri sauce or slow-cooked pork shoulder (a vegetarian option is available, too), and a housemade decadent cheesecake. Aguas frescas are your drink choice. Tickets are $75 per person and space is limited, so they will sell out fast.
Wednesday, March 30
Los Sombreros Mesa
1976 West Southern Avenue, Mesa
Los Sombreros and Mezcal Carreño are teaming up to host a mezcal dinner at the restaurant's Mesa location. The four-course meal will be held upstairs in the restaurant's mezcaleria and includes fresh shrimp poached in lime juice, Cholula, cucumbers and pico de gallo, served with avocado and tostada and paired with a mezcal Old Fashioned; sautéed shrimp over mole verde with melted cheese, roasted pumpkin seeds, tomato, and cilantro paired with a mezcal neat; a traditional mole from Oaxaca over slow-roasted carnitas with veggies and mashed potatoes, paired with mezcal Passion Flower; and flan drizzled with housemade mezcal caramel. Tickets, $99, will be available starting March 1.