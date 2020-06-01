May Restaurant Openings and Closings: Hi, Kabob Grill N Go; Bye, Sierra Bonita Grill

In May 2020, stay-at-home restrictions were limited and restaurants were allowed to resume dine-in services. But some restaurants didn't survive the shutdown, closing both for reasons related to coronavirus and otherwise. New eateries have popped up, too, though. All are documented below.

Openings

Bisbee Breakfast Club 940 North 54th Street, #100, Chandler



Housed in a former Paradise Bakery & Café, the second Valley location of Bisbee Breakfast Club has opened in Chandler. Located at Interstate 10 and Ray Road, the breakfast and lunch joint serves signature dishes like D's Potato Cakes, Copper Queen Skillet, and the Uncle Ronnie Swanson — complete with a shot of Lagavulin. Originating in Bisbee in 2005, the new east Valley location is open for both takeout and limited in-restaurant dining.

Jupiter Wings 4700 North 12th Street

Jupiter Rings Buffalo Sauce creator Jason Higgins opened Jupiter Rings Wings and More restaurant on May 15. Higgins, a transplant from Kentucky, created the vegan-friendly sauce, and eventually decided to pair it with wings — also his own recipe. Jupiter Rings Wings and More, nearing Uptown Phoenix, also offers plant-based food with its vegan sauce.

Kabob Grill N Go 3050 North 16th Street

Kabob Grill N Go is now serving Mediterranean specialties in the Coronado District. The shop offers varieties of meat skewers (on full display inside), as well as wraps and salads made daily. Owned and operated by a husband-and-wife team from San Diego, the petite kabob shop is open for takeout and curbside, delivery, and dine-in.

Mr. Mesquite 16860 West Waddell Road, Surprise



Mr. Mesquite, the local taqueria chain specializing in Mexican street food, opened its fourth location in the northwest Valley on May 30. Brothers Ahmad and Naser Alatrash founded and co-own Mr. Mesquite Taqueria and its five total locations, including one in the Chicago area. They say there are plans to open four more locations in 2020 in addition to the new Surprise spot.

EXPAND Reel Pizza Pies is now open in Surprise. Reel Pizza Pies

Reel Pizza Pies 13953 West Waddell Road, #103, Surprise



Reel Pizza Pies opened on May 20 in the Marley Park Shopping Center. The 1,200-square-foot, 15-seat northwest Valley pizza joint is owned and operated by Kaleb Copenhaver, a 22-year-old chef who specializes in thin crust, New York-style pizzas as well as thick-crust, Sicilian pan pizza cooked in an electric deck oven.

Twist Bistro and Gallery 32409 North Scottsdale Rd #107, Scottsdale



Twist Bistro and Gallery is a north Scottsdale bistro with a Mediterranean bent already known for its happy hour. Menu items include Wild Boar Meatballs, Shrimp Ajillo, Moroccan Festival Soup, and beignets. The eatery is overseen by Executive Chef and Owner Larry Shore and wife and business partner Sandy Tracey Shore, a juried member of the Sonoran Art League and Scottsdale Artists League. And yes, all artwork is for sale at Twist Bistro and Gallery.

Vito’s Pizza & Italian Ristorante 4865 South Higley Road, #101, Gilbert



For more Chicago-style pizzas with a thin crust, as well as other Italian dishes, Vito’s Pizza & Italian Ristorante has opened a third location. The original Mesa location has been around since 1986, followed 25 years later by a second location in Scottsdale. The new spot is offering dine in, pickup, and delivery.

EXPAND Lauren Cusimano

Closings

El Zocalo Mexican Grille

Located in downtown Chandler, El Zocalo Mexican Grille made the announcement to close via social media. However, the owners Obed and Pam de la Cruz have hinted at finding a new home for El Zocalo, so news of a reopening could be announced soon. The de la Cruz family operated the Mexican restaurant for more than 20 years.

Four Peaks Brewing Grill & Tap, Scottsdale



Four Peaks Brewing Co. has permanently closed its Four Peaks Grill & Tap location in Scottsdale after 15 years. Found just west of the Loop 101 and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, the location served beer and food, but brewing was not done on-site. Although the Scottsdale pub has been closed since March 30 because of the COVID-19 shutdown, it says it is closing permanently due to other factors.

Lochiel Brewing

The 2016-established Lochiel Brewing located in east Mesa at Power Road and Southern Avenue has closed indefinitely. Though the taproom has closed, the owner announced via the website that Lochiel Brewing will continue as a bottling line operation.

EXPAND Sierra Bonita Grill is no more. Debby Wolvos

Sierra Bonita Grill

At the start of the COVID-19 shutdown, Sierra Bonita Grill ceased all operations, including takeout and delivery. Then, on May 9, the restaurant at Seventh Street and Glendale Avenue announced via Facebook the grill will remain closed indefinitely. However, Sierra Bonita Catering is still in operation.