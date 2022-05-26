Support Us

Find Memorial Day Dining Deals at These Metro Phoenix Restaurants

May 26, 2022 7:00AM

Snag a Brat and Tots meal at Pedal Haus this Memorial Day.
Memorial Day, originally called Decoration Day, is a day of remembrance for those who have died while serving in the United States armed forces. It's a day to thank all those who have given so much to support our country.

It's a day to spend with friends, family, and good food.

If you have the day off or want to grab happy hour or dinner, here are six dining deals around metro Phoenix to help you celebrate.

click to enlarge Tacos at Diego Pops in Scottsdale. - DIEGO POPS
Diego Pops

Diego Pops

4338 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
480-970-1007
diegopops.com
Old Town Scottsdale Mexican restaurant Diego Pops will have $3 tacos all day long plus happy hour specials from 3 to 6 p.m. These include $6 Diego Margaritas and half-off appetizers, so make sure you don't miss out on this fiesta.
click to enlarge One of the many brews on tap at Pedal Haus in Tempe. - CHRIS MALLOY
One of the many brews on tap at Pedal Haus in Tempe.
Pedal Haus Brewery

Multiple Locations
pedalhausbrewery.com
At any of Pedal Haus Brewery's many Valley locations, in Tempe, Chandler, and downtown Phoenix, celebrate Memorial Day with a specialty Brat and Tots deal with your choice of beer for $14. Military guests will also receive 15 percent off all purchases with proof of ID.
click to enlarge Pita Jungle serves to-go meals with enough food for the entire family. - PITA JUNGLE
Pita Jungle serves to-go meals with enough food for the entire family.
Pita Jungle

Multiple Locations
pitajungle.com
If you don't feel like cooking on the last day of this long weekend, Pita Jungle has healthy family meals to go starting at $43. Choose a starter, side or salad, a pita or bowl, choice of greens, sauce and protein, and a dessert. Lemonade or iced tea is available by the gallon. The special feeds four people.
click to enlarge Cocktails at Salt and Lime. - SALT AND LIME MODERN MEXICAN GRILL
Cocktails at Salt and Lime.
Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill

9397 East Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale
480-661-5463
saltandlimeaz.com
House margaritas are $5 at Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill on Memorial Day. You can get them frozen or on the rocks. Don't forget to check out the restaurant's head-to-toe Cinco de Mayo decoration transformation through the end of the month.

Roaring Fork

4800 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
480-947-0795
roaringfork.com
At Scottsdale's Roaring Fork, a restaurant known for its wood-fired cooking, customers can take part in a buy one, get one free deal beginning at 4 p.m. on Memorial Day. Entrees available with the deal include a smoked peppered bacon, poblano and cheddar burger, bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin, and sugar-cured duck among others.
click to enlarge Brunch offerings at The Montauk. - THE MONTAUK
Brunch offerings at The Montauk.
The Montauk

4360 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
480-994-1888
themontaukaz.com
Enjoy Memorial Day brunch at The Montauk from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with live music starting at 11 a.m. Popular brunch items include the McMontauk sandwich and the short rib huevos rancheros. The Montauk Frose is the perfect pairing for what's sure to be a hot day.
