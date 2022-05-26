Find Memorial Day Dining Deals at These Metro Phoenix Restaurants

It's a day to spend with friends, family, and good food.
If you have the day off or want to grab happy hour or dinner, here are six dining deals around metro Phoenix to help you celebrate.
Diego Pops
4338 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
480-970-1007
diegopops.comOld Town Scottsdale Mexican restaurant Diego Pops will have $3 tacos all day long plus happy hour specials from 3 to 6 p.m. These include $6 Diego Margaritas and half-off appetizers, so make sure you don't miss out on this fiesta.
Pedal Haus Brewery
Multiple Locations
pedalhausbrewery.comAt any of Pedal Haus Brewery's many Valley locations, in Tempe, Chandler, and downtown Phoenix, celebrate Memorial Day with a specialty Brat and Tots deal with your choice of beer for $14. Military guests will also receive 15 percent off all purchases with proof of ID.
Pita Jungle
Multiple Locations
pitajungle.comIf you don't feel like cooking on the last day of this long weekend, Pita Jungle has healthy family meals to go starting at $43. Choose a starter, side or salad, a pita or bowl, choice of greens, sauce and protein, and a dessert. Lemonade or iced tea is available by the gallon. The special feeds four people.
Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill
9397 East Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale
480-661-5463
saltandlimeaz.comHouse margaritas are $5 at Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill on Memorial Day. You can get them frozen or on the rocks. Don't forget to check out the restaurant's head-to-toe Cinco de Mayo decoration transformation through the end of the month.
Roaring Fork
4800 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
480-947-0795
roaringfork.comAt Scottsdale's Roaring Fork, a restaurant known for its wood-fired cooking, customers can take part in a buy one, get one free deal beginning at 4 p.m. on Memorial Day. Entrees available with the deal include a smoked peppered bacon, poblano and cheddar burger, bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin, and sugar-cured duck among others.
The Montauk
4360 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
480-994-1888
themontaukaz.comEnjoy Memorial Day brunch at The Montauk from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with live music starting at 11 a.m. Popular brunch items include the McMontauk sandwich and the short rib huevos rancheros. The Montauk Frose is the perfect pairing for what's sure to be a hot day.