Find Memorial Day Dining Deals at These Metro Phoenix Restaurants

Memorial Day, originally called Decoration Day, is a day of remembrance for those who have died while serving in the United States armed forces. It's a day to thank all those who have given so much to support our country.It's a day to spend with friends, family, and good food.If you have the day off or want to grab happy hour or dinner, here are six dining deals around metro Phoenix to help you celebrate.Old Town Scottsdale Mexican restaurant Diego Pops will have $3 tacos all day long plus happy hour specials from 3 to 6 p.m. These include $6 Diego Margaritas and half-off appetizers, so make sure you don't miss out on this fiesta.At any of Pedal Haus Brewery's many Valley locations, in Tempe, Chandler, and downtown Phoenix, celebrate Memorial Day with a specialty Brat and Tots deal with your choice of beer for $14. Military guests will also receive 15 percent off all purchases with proof of ID.If you don't feel like cooking on the last day of this long weekend, Pita Jungle has healthy family meals to go starting at $43. Choose a starter, side or salad, a pita or bowl, choice of greens, sauce and protein, and a dessert. Lemonade or iced tea is available by the gallon. The special feeds four people.House margaritas are $5 at Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill on Memorial Day. You can get them frozen or on the rocks. Don't forget to check out the restaurant's head-to-toe Cinco de Mayo decoration transformation through the end of the month.At Scottsdale's Roaring Fork , a restaurant known for its wood-fired cooking, customers can take part in a buy one, get one free deal beginning at 4 p.m. on Memorial Day. Entrees available with the deal include a smoked peppered bacon, poblano and cheddar burger, bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin, and sugar-cured duck among others.