Valley Cafes and Markets Petition for Reproductive Rights

Brick Road Coffee

www.brickroadtempe.com 4415 South Rural Road, Tempe, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

click to enlarge Lauren Cusimano Copper Star Coffee

www.copperstarcoffee.com 4220 North 7th Avenue Daily, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

click to enlarge Inside Dark Hall Coffee. Lauren Cusimano Dark Hall Coffee

www.darkhallcoffee.com

2243 North 12th Street

Daily, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

click to enlarge Monsoon Market. Allison Young Monsoon Market

www.monsoonmrkt.com 3508 North 7th Street, Suite 140 Sunday and Monday, noon to 5 p.m.; Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m.

Tres Leches Cafe

www.treslechesaz.com

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m to 2 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In a decision that left the nation reeling, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, rolling back the constitutional right to an abortion. The landmark case was decided in 1973, allowing abortions until fetal viability, at about 24 weeks. After nearly fifty years, the court voted 5-4 to overturn Roe, resulting in a confusing legal patchwork that leaves abortion rights up to the states Protests erupted across the country over the weekend, from Washington D.C. to Minnesota, California, and Florida. Pro-choice and anti-abortion demonstrators also marched to the Arizona state capitol on Friday and Saturday. Tear gas was used to disperse the crowd on Friday night.While tear gas is certainly a deterrent from the protests, some Valley businesses are not content to sit back and watch the political, and very personal, fight over abortion rights. The community is gathering at coffee shops and markets to share their voices.Popular spots like Tres Leches Cafe are hosting events and encouraging patrons to sign a petition to place the Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative , which would provide the right to an abortion until viability, among other reproductive rights, on the primary election ballot on August 2.The initiative needs 356,467 certified signatures by July 7 to make it to the ballot. For those looking to sign, these metro Phoenix cafes and markets offer a place to do just that.Brick Road Coffee scheduled an event on June 28 with an open mic and petition signing with Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom, the group sponsoring the petition. According to ABC15, over 300 people have already signed the petition at the LGBTQA-friendly cafe. The petition is available for anyone to sign, regardless if they buy anything at the cafe."We're creating a safe space for us to come together, share our stories, and support one another," the coffee shop wrote in an Instagram post about the event.Copper Star Coffee, which celebrated its 16th year anniversary in April, has petitions available for signing at its drive-thru and patio located in the Melrose neighborhood."An attack on democracy anywhere is a threat to democracy everywhere," the cafe posted on Instagram back in March. An Instagram story advised customers to ask a barista to sign the petition if they couldn't find it inside.Dark Hall Coffee just opened its new location at 12th and Oak Streets on Saturday, moving from its previous spot at Seventh Avenue and Osborn Road. It's donating $500 from last weekend's proceeds to the National Network of Abortion Funds, a grassroots network that strives to remove financial and political barriers to abortion, in conjunction with its new neighbor, The Coronado PHX."We fully support the right to reproductive freedom and the ability to choose what to do with your own body," Monsoon Market wrote on Instagram on Sunday. The women-owned natural wine and snack shop has the petition, which also affirms the right to reproductive freedoms like contraception, prenatal care, childbirth, and infertility care, available to sign through July 3.Mexican coffee bar Tres Leches hosted a reproductive rights event Monday night at its 17th Avenue and Van Buren Street location from 6 to 8 p.m. with an open mic and petitions."Speak out for reproductive rights!" Tres Leches wrote on an Instagram post about the event. The colorful cafe also has petitions for the Arizona Fair Elections Act and the Voters' Right to Know Act , among others.