Valley Cafes and Markets Petition for Reproductive Rights

Protests erupted across the country over the weekend, from Washington D.C. to Minnesota, California, and Florida. Pro-choice and anti-abortion demonstrators also marched to the Arizona state capitol on Friday and Saturday. Tear gas was used to disperse the crowd on Friday night.
While tear gas is certainly a deterrent from the protests, some Valley businesses are not content to sit back and watch the political, and very personal, fight over abortion rights. The community is gathering at coffee shops and markets to share their voices.
Popular spots like Tres Leches Cafe are hosting events and encouraging patrons to sign a petition to place the Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative, which would provide the right to an abortion until viability, among other reproductive rights, on the primary election ballot on August 2.
The initiative needs 356,467 certified signatures by July 7 to make it to the ballot. For those looking to sign, these metro Phoenix cafes and markets offer a place to do just that.
Brick Road Coffee
www.brickroadtempe.com
4415 South Rural Road, Tempe, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.Brick Road Coffee scheduled an event on June 28 with an open mic and petition signing with Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom, the group sponsoring the petition. According to ABC15, over 300 people have already signed the petition at the LGBTQA-friendly cafe. The petition is available for anyone to sign, regardless if they buy anything at the cafe.
"We're creating a safe space for us to come together, share our stories, and support one another," the coffee shop wrote in an Instagram post about the event.
Copper Star Coffee
www.copperstarcoffee.com
4220 North 7th AvenueDaily, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Copper Star Coffee, which celebrated its 16th year anniversary in April, has petitions available for signing at its drive-thru and patio located in the Melrose neighborhood.
"An attack on democracy anywhere is a threat to democracy everywhere," the cafe posted on Instagram back in March. An Instagram story advised customers to ask a barista to sign the petition if they couldn't find it inside.
Dark Hall Coffee
www.darkhallcoffee.com
2243 North 12th Street
Daily, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.Dark Hall Coffee just opened its new location at 12th and Oak Streets on Saturday, moving from its previous spot at Seventh Avenue and Osborn Road. It's donating $500 from last weekend's proceeds to the National Network of Abortion Funds, a grassroots network that strives to remove financial and political barriers to abortion, in conjunction with its new neighbor, The Coronado PHX.
Monsoon Market
www.monsoonmrkt.com
3508 North 7th Street, Suite 140Sunday and Monday, noon to 5 p.m.; Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m."We fully support the right to reproductive freedom and the ability to choose what to do with your own body," Monsoon Market wrote on Instagram on Sunday. The women-owned natural wine and snack shop has the petition, which also affirms the right to reproductive freedoms like contraception, prenatal care, childbirth, and infertility care, available to sign through July 3.
Tres Leches Cafe
www.treslechesaz.com
Monday through Friday, 8 a.m to 2 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.Mexican coffee bar Tres Leches hosted a reproductive rights event Monday night at its 17th Avenue and Van Buren Street location from 6 to 8 p.m. with an open mic and petitions.
"Speak out for reproductive rights!" Tres Leches wrote on an Instagram post about the event. The colorful cafe also has petitions for the Arizona Fair Elections Act and the Voters' Right to Know Act, among others.