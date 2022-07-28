Metro Phoenix Food and Drink Events to Fill Your Weekend: July 28 - 31

Check out these four events happening in downtown and uptown Phoenix, Tempe, and Glendale to fill your weekend with food and drink fun.
Three-Course Dine Around Event
Thursday, July 28
Multiple Locations Chula Seafood and Dapper & Stout, neighbors at Uptown Plaza in Phoenix, are coming together for a unique dining experience. The first course of billionaire bacon bao will be served at Dapper & Stout followed by a second course of grilled kingfish at Chula Seafood and dessert of a ricotta and pistachio cake back at Dapper & Stout. There will also be drinks paired with each course. The event takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. and costs $65 per person plus tax and gratuity. Tickets are available online.
Food Truck Friday West
Friday, July 29
17445 North 79th Avenue, Glendale
facebook.com/getlocalazfoodtruckeventsHead to the Desert Financial Credit Union in Glendale for an evening filled with food trucks this Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. The Food Truck Friday West's rotation of trucks changes at this weekly event, but has recently included Cuties Lemonade, Kings Mini Pancakes, Cheese Out Food Truck, and El Pastorcito Taqueria PHX.
Downtown Phoenix Caffeine Cruise
Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31
Tour starts at Trans Am Cafe
1506 Grand Avenue
facebook.com/ChaChasTeaFor coffee lovers, this may be the perfect event. Cha Cha's Tea Lounge is hosting a multi-day Caffeine Crusie throughout downtown Phoenix. Start at Trans Am Cafe on Grand Avenue and check in with the host. Then join the crew in a 15-passenger van that will take you on a coffee-filled journey to five more coffee shops including Xanadu, Songbird, and Futuro. Crawlers can choose which day and time they'd like to attend in this three-day event. Tickets, which are available online, cost $35 and a drink special at each cafe is included.
Day Drinker Devil Ride
Saturday, July 30
Pedal Haus Brewery
730 South Mill Avenue, Tempe
480-314-2337
www.pedalhausbrewery.com Pedal Haus Brewery's Day Drinker Devil Ride is back for its second year. The 10-mile mountain bike course starts and finishes at the Tempe location of the brewery, taking advantage of the trails at Papago Park. There are two ticket levels available that must be pre-purchased — $5 tickets include a Day Drinker Light Lager at the after party and a hydration station at the halfway point while $15 tickets include both of those plus a commemorative t-shirt. There will also be happy hour specials from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a raffle drawing at 12:30 p.m.