Metro Phoenix Food and Drink Events to Fill Your Weekend: July 28 - 31

click to enlarge Chula Seafood has locations in Uptown Phoenix and Scottsdale. Tirion Morris Three-Course Dine Around Event

Thursday, July 28

Multiple Locations

Food Truck Friday West

Friday, July 29

17445 North 79th Avenue, Glendale

facebook.com/getlocalazfoodtruckevents

click to enlarge Best Coffeehouse: Songbird Coffee & Tea House Jacob Tyler Dunn

Downtown Phoenix Caffeine Cruise

Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31

Tour starts at Trans Am Cafe

1506 Grand Avenue

facebook.com/ChaChasTea

click to enlarge One of the many brews on tap at Pedal Haus in Tempe. Chris Malloy

Day Drinker Devil Ride

Saturday, July 30

Pedal Haus Brewery

730 South Mill Avenue, Tempe

480-314-2337

www.pedalhausbrewery.com

For fans of food and drinks, this weekend is going to be a good one. Events around metro Phoenix happening over the next couple of days celebrate coffee, beer, multiple-course meals, and food trucks.Check out these four events happening in downtown and uptown Phoenix, Tempe, and Glendale to fill your weekend with food and drink fun. Chula Seafood and Dapper & Stout , neighbors at Uptown Plaza in Phoenix, are coming together for a unique dining experience. The first course of billionaire bacon bao will be served at Dapper & Stout followed by a second course of grilled kingfish at Chula Seafood and dessert of a ricotta and pistachio cake back at Dapper & Stout. There will also be drinks paired with each course. The event takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. and costs $65 per person plus tax and gratuity. Tickets are available online.

Head to the Desert Financial Credit Union in Glendale for an evening filled with food trucks this Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. The Food Truck Friday West' s rotation of trucks changes at this weekly event, but has recently included Cuties Lemonade, Kings Mini Pancakes, Cheese Out Food Truck, and El Pastorcito Taqueria PHX.For coffee lovers, this may be the perfect event. Cha Cha's Tea Lounge is hosting a multi-day Caffeine Crusie throughout downtown Phoenix. Start at Trans Am Cafe on Grand Avenue and check in with the host. Then join the crew in a 15-passenger van that will take you on a coffee-filled journey to five more coffee shops including Xanadu, Songbird, and Futuro. Crawlers can choose which day and time they'd like to attend in this three-day event. Tickets, which are available online, cost $35 and a drink special at each cafe is included. Pedal Haus Brewery 's Day Drinker Devil Ride is back for its second year. The 10-mile mountain bike course starts and finishes at the Tempe location of the brewery, taking advantage of the trails at Papago Park. There are two ticket levels available that must be pre-purchased — $5 tickets include a Day Drinker Light Lager at the after party and a hydration station at the halfway point while $15 tickets include both of those plus a commemorative t-shirt. There will also be happy hour specials from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a raffle drawing at 12:30 p.m.