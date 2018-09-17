Now Open: A Euro-Centric Vegan Spot From a TV Chef

Breakfast is French. Lunch switches to Italian. All pastries are vegan. So is most of the menu.

Muse & Market, a Eurocentric restaurant with a refreshingly creative menu, has opened on Thomas Road. The chef is Dino Luciano. Luciano won MasterChef, one of the seven billion TV food competitions, and he won with vegan food. Though he brings none of his MasterChef dishes to Muse & Market, he brings his style.

Luciano digs the food of Montreal, French food through the prism of Canada. That is why for breakfast you'll find morning staples with this Gallic-northern inflection. An omelet with leeks and Gruyere. Cinnamon crepes made from almond flour. Eggs Benedict with smoked shiitakes.