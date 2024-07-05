Where to celebrate National Fried Chicken Day in Phoenix

Mark your calendars for July 6, because it's National Fried Chicken Day. To help commemorate the special day, we've rounded up a few crispy restaurants — and gas stations — across the Valley.
Each spot offers a unique twist on the beloved comfort food, from classic Southern-style fried chicken to spicy Asian varieties. Also, the distinctive side dishes at these spots complete the crunchy chicken experience. So, get ready to dig in and discover some of the best fried chicken and sides to celebrate the special day.
Eat Up Drive In
4001 E. Indian School Road Eat Up Drive In has two crispy chicken sandwiches perfect for the holiday. First, the infamous Main Chick Sandwich is packed with a crispy chicken breast topped with house slaw, pickles and melted havarti cheese, all nestled in a brioche bun. If you’re into spice, the Hot Chick Sandwich is a must-try. It features crispy, spice-loaded chicken breast, house slaw with a hint of horseradish and pickles.
The Arcadia-area drive-thru and dine-in restaurant is offering a special deal on July 6. For $14, you can get the Main Chick or Hot Chick Sandwich with mixed fries and a medium drink. The mixed fries include whimsical shapes of mixed sweet and regular potato variations. To cool down, add a hibiscus iced tea or an Arnold Palmer. The family-owned business makes delicious sandwiches from scratch daily using Red Bird Farms cage-free chicken.
Jollibee
2800 E. Germann Road, ChandlerJollibee, a beloved Filipino alternative to KFC and McDonald's, is a fried chicken haven in Chandler. It's best known for its Chickenjoy, the Asian restaurant chain's signature fried chicken, which is hand-breaded for a crispy exterior and marinated with a secret recipe for a juicy interior.
A fantastic way to enjoy a spin on fried chicken this holiday is with a Chickenjoy drumstick served with noodles. Palabok Fiesta, a Filipino noodle dish derived from the popular pancit, is topped with sauteed pork, garlic sauce, shrimp and egg. Dip the crispy chicken in the side of gravy with one hand and enjoy the noodles with the other.
The restaurant also offers its signature chicken with Jolly Spaghetti, a tangy spaghetti with ground beef, hot dogs, and cheese — another Filipino original. For a more traditional fried chicken meal, folks can enjoy Chickenjoy with mashed potatoes and gravy, mac and cheese or white rice.
Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken
Multiple locations
As our Best of Phoenix 2022 winner of Best Fried Chicken, Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken is a must-visit, and luckily, it has four Valley locations. Originating in Mason, Tennessee, Gus's offers a variety of fried chicken platters served on paper plates with checkered tablecloths, adding to the Southern picnic vibe.
The two or three-piece meals feature hand-battered, made-to-order dark or white chicken cooked to perfect crispiness and served on a slice of white bread with two Southern sides. The slaw adds a refreshing crunch, while the baked beans are sweet and tangy. Other side options include collard greens, fried okra, the award-winning mac-and-cheese or French fries. To cool things down, the restaurant serves cold pops and a wide selection of local and imported beer, including 40-ounce sizes to keep our Valley temperatures at bay.
Krispy Krunchy Chicken
Multiple locations
Krispy Krunchy Chicken is celebrating the special day with their "Your Choice" meal deals, offering a Cajun chicken sandwich, three-piece bone-in chicken or three tenders each paired with potato wedges. The special price to honor the crunchy clucker on Saturday is $5.99 at participating locations in the Valley. Some are conveniently tucked within your favorite gas stations for chicken lovers on the move.
For folks craving extra crispiness, the four-piece combo meals are the go-to. The meals feature mildly Cajun-spiced fried chicken with honey biscuits and various side options such as Jambalaya, fries, mashed potatoes with gravy or red beans and rice.
bb.q Chicken
1900 W. Chandler Blvd., #21, ChandlerAt bb.q Chicken in Chandler, the stylized "bbq" in the restaurant's name stands for “Best of the Best Quality." Their Korean fried chicken has gained international acclaim for its crispiness, juiciness and tenderness. However, the diverse range of sauces and side dishes has garnered particular attention, especially here in the Valley.
For those looking to celebrate the glory of fried chicken, some unique options include the Soy Garlic Wings or Galbi Wings, featuring a smoky, sweet and savory flavor complemented by green onions and sesame seeds. Traditional chicken enthusiasts can indulge in the Golden Original whole or half bird.
Pair your choice of chicken with some of the restaurant's unique sides, including pickled radish and fried dumplings or more familiar options like cole slaw, French fries, sweet potato fries and white rice. For a fried chicken feast, consider pairing the chicken meal with kimchi fried rice topped with a sunnyside-up egg or the Rose Ddeok-Bokki, featuring fish and rice cakes cooked in a sweet and spicy creamy red chile sauce.
Broken Yolk Cafe
1928 E. Highland Ave., #SF01 The Broken Yolk Cafe is offering a delectable deal for the holiday with its Crispy Chicken Sandwich for $10. Crispy fried chicken strips are nestled in a buttered and grilled brioche bun, topped with sliced deli pickles, shredded lettuce, mayo, and their take on Carolina gold barbecue sauce. The sandwich can be paired with French fries, onion rings or sweet potato fries. This special offer is exclusively available at the Highland Avenue location.
There's more chicken goodness to explore at Broken Yolk Café. For breakfast lovers, the Chicken and Waffle Benedict is a must-try. Two fluffy Belgian waffle quarters are adorned with crispy chicken tenders, poached eggs and creamy Hollandaise sauce. Customize the meal by choosing a side of fresh fruit, home fries, hash browns, Mexican rice, refried or black beans.
If you prefer a more traditional style, the chain restaurant's classic chicken and waffles won't disappoint. Crispy fried all-white meat chicken tenders are served on a Belgian waffle with syrup, powdered sugar and whipped butter making for a delightful combination of flavors and textures.
