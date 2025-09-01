A new beer and wine bar is bubbling up in Sunnyslope

Rise Over Run is anticipated to open in Sunnyslope, on Hatcher Road between Fifth and Sixth avenues, in fall 2026.
The taproom will open in a historically significant building that’s been home to bygone restaurants. The midcentury-modern building, with a low-slung gabled roof and expansive windows looking out on Hatcher Road, was built in 1960 by Frank Guglielimo. It was originally Pedro's Mexican Food, and over time became Tom and Tiny’s Restaurant and, most recently, the Eye Opener Family Restaurant.
Growing up in Moon Valley, McCallum and his brother, Adam, were familiar with the building and had their eyes on it.
“As architecture nerds, we’re constantly driving around and scoping stuff out,” McCallum says.
After noticing it sitting vacant, the brothers approached the owners and purchased the building in 2021. Initially, McCallum just wanted to “activate” the building, so in 2022 he, his brother and two furniture dealers opened a vintage furniture showroom, keeping the Eye Opener name.
While the furniture store was a “good start,” McCallum says he and Adam wanted to create “something with more traffic, more energy.” The idea for the taproom was born.
“Part of it is, I live in the neighborhood. What I wanted here was craft beer,” McCallum says.
Rise Over Run will only serve beers and wines made in Arizona. And, unlike other taprooms where a spread of 20 taps may feature as many different breweries, McCallum says he wants to focus on a core lineup of three to four breweries, while peppering in a few other locals. The owner aims to highlight those “core” makers by serving their flagship brews as well as seasonal or experimental beers.
He also envisions using the expansive space to host collaboration events with those brewers and sell their merch, all “to make it a kind of extension of their taprooms,” McCallum says.
In addition to showcasing Arizona drink makers, McCallum also wants Rise Over Run to highlight local artists through “interesting, off-the-wall, curated” events, classes and exhibitions.
“My intent is to be a community, artsy space with a beer and wine bar,” he says, noting that he appreciates taprooms for their inviting, neighborhood-centric nature.
“Just trying to make (Rise Over Run) a community gathering spot is really the main priority,” McCallum says.
The owner has already been at work doing that on the other side of the street, where he and his brother own another building occupied by the new coffee shop Beal Beans and other businesses. The aim is to create “a little destination” for neighbors and Phoenicians alike.
“In terms of walkability, there’s not a lot of other places that have that potential,” McCallum says.
He has also begun the process for the building to receive historic status from the Phoenix Historic Preservation Commission. Construction on Rise Over Run – to add an outdoor patio, the bar and other updates – is anticipated to begin next year. In the meantime, the space is hosting occasional public events. Up next is a First Friday art event on Sept. 5.
Rise Over RunOpening in 2026
524 W. Hatcher Road