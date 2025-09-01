 New Phoenix wine bar and craft beer taproom is coming to Sunnyslope | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

A new beer and wine bar is bubbling up in Sunnyslope

Two brothers and self-described "architecture nerds" hope to turn a classic midcentury building into a community hub.
September 1, 2025
Image: Joe McCallum will transform his former furniture store, which had a storied past as a restaurant, into a beer and wine bar.
Joe McCallum will transform his former furniture store, which had a storied past as a restaurant, into a beer and wine bar. Sara Crocker
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Joe McCallum doesn’t want Sunnyslope to be a place that “you just drive by” on the way to go out for the evening. That, he says, is the status quo. With his forthcoming wine and beer bar, McCallum hopes to change things.

Rise Over Run is anticipated to open in Sunnyslope, on Hatcher Road between Fifth and Sixth avenues, in fall 2026.

The taproom will open in a historically significant building that’s been home to bygone restaurants. The midcentury-modern building, with a low-slung gabled roof and expansive windows looking out on Hatcher Road, was built in 1960 by Frank Guglielimo. It was originally Pedro's Mexican Food, and over time became Tom and Tiny’s Restaurant and, most recently, the Eye Opener Family Restaurant.

Growing up in Moon Valley, McCallum and his brother, Adam, were familiar with the building and had their eyes on it.

“As architecture nerds, we’re constantly driving around and scoping stuff out,” McCallum says.

After noticing it sitting vacant, the brothers approached the owners and purchased the building in 2021. Initially, McCallum just wanted to “activate” the building, so in 2022 he, his brother and two furniture dealers opened a vintage furniture showroom, keeping the Eye Opener name.

While the furniture store was a “good start,” McCallum says he and Adam wanted to create “something with more traffic, more energy.” The idea for the taproom was born.

“Part of it is, I live in the neighborhood. What I wanted here was craft beer,” McCallum says.

Rise Over Run will only serve beers and wines made in Arizona. And, unlike other taprooms where a spread of 20 taps may feature as many different breweries, McCallum says he wants to focus on a core lineup of three to four breweries, while peppering in a few other locals. The owner aims to highlight those “core” makers by serving their flagship brews as well as seasonal or experimental beers.

He also envisions using the expansive space to host collaboration events with those brewers and sell their merch, all “to make it a kind of extension of their taprooms,” McCallum says.
click to enlarge
Construction to add a bar, patio space and other updates will begin in 2026.
Rise Over Run
Although the building has a long history as a restaurant, McCallum, who has a background in finance, was reluctant to take on the challenge of running a full kitchen. Instead, Rise Over Run will have charcuterie and light bites, the owner says, with a rotation of food trucks and chef-driven pop-ups.

In addition to showcasing Arizona drink makers, McCallum also wants Rise Over Run to highlight local artists through “interesting, off-the-wall, curated” events, classes and exhibitions.

“My intent is to be a community, artsy space with a beer and wine bar,” he says, noting that he appreciates taprooms for their inviting, neighborhood-centric nature.

“Just trying to make (Rise Over Run) a community gathering spot is really the main priority,” McCallum says.

The owner has already been at work doing that on the other side of the street, where he and his brother own another building occupied by the new coffee shop Beal Beans and other businesses. The aim is to create “a little destination” for neighbors and Phoenicians alike.

“In terms of walkability, there’s not a lot of other places that have that potential,” McCallum says.

He has also begun the process for the building to receive historic status from the Phoenix Historic Preservation Commission. Construction on Rise Over Run – to add an outdoor patio, the bar and other updates – is anticipated to begin next year. In the meantime, the space is hosting occasional public events. Up next is a First Friday art event on Sept. 5.

Rise Over Run

Opening in 2026
524 W. Hatcher Road
Image: Sara Crocker
Sara Crocker is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where she focuses primarily on food. She began freelancing for New Times in July 2022 and joined the staff in February 2023. Prior to New Times, Sara worked for publications such as The Denver Post, Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and Colorado Life Magazine. When she’s not reporting on the Valley’s dining scene, Sara brews beer at home and is an avid cook.
[email protected]
Instagram
A message from Sara Crocker: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Phoenix's evolving dining scene and the chefs and restaurants that serve our community.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Phoenix staple ranked among most iconic old-school diners in U.S.

Awards & Accolades

Phoenix staple ranked among most iconic old-school diners in U.S.

By Tirion Boan
Image: ASU football is back. Catch the game at these Valley restaurants and bars

ASU

ASU football is back. Catch the game at these Valley restaurants and bars

By Sara Crocker
Image: Move over Sedona: Downtown Phoenix hits peak crystal

Bars

Move over Sedona: Downtown Phoenix hits peak crystal

By Tirion Boan
Image: Industry vets team up to open fresh Mediterranean restaurant in Scottsdale

Openings & Closings

Industry vets team up to open fresh Mediterranean restaurant in Scottsdale

By Shoshana Leon
Image: Do you like piña coladas? Savor a last taste of summer at these 10 bars

Cocktails

Do you like piña coladas? Savor a last taste of summer at these 10 bars

By Zach Oden
Image: Move over Sedona: Downtown Phoenix hits peak crystal

Bars

Move over Sedona: Downtown Phoenix hits peak crystal

By Tirion Boan
Image: These grocery stores are closed, or closing early on Labor Day

Holidays

These grocery stores are closed, or closing early on Labor Day

By Tirion Boan
Image: 6 Valley Filiberto's locations reopen after abrupt closures

Openings & Closings

6 Valley Filiberto's locations reopen after abrupt closures

By Sara Crocker
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation