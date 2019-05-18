 


4
Fate Brewing Co. is now open in Tempe.EXPAND
Fate Brewing Co. is now open in Tempe.
Lauren Cusimano
Lauren Cusimano

Four New Places Where You Can Drink Tonight in Greater Phoenix

Lauren Cusimano | May 18, 2019 | 4:30pm
AA

The beer and bar scene is pretty hot and heavy right now. New bottle shops, neighborhood bars, and simple beer-drinking spots have been opening at a steady pace lately — and no one is complaining. Across the Valley, here are four new places where you and friends can go have a drink tonight.

Fate Brewing Co.


201 East Southern Avenue


The third Valley location of Fate Brewing Co. is now open in Tempe. The new brewery took over a midcentury, two-story, 6,000-square-foot office complex at Southern Avenue and College Road. Huge windows surround the bar, dining area, and upstairs loft — or High Gravity Room. There’s also a 2,500-square-foot, dog- and kid-friendly beer garden and covered patio with a fireplace. In addition to upscale pub fare, Fate’s head brewer, Adam Schmeichel, will be rereleasing the Fate American Pale Ale. You can also expect Fate beers like Shot in the Arm, wine, and cocktails.

Grand Avenue Brewing Company


1205 West Pierce Street


Downtown’s lower Grand Avenue historic district recently has welcomed a new brewery this week. Grand Avenue Brewing Company at Pierce Street and, yep, Grand Avenue, occupies 3,000 square feet of a 1940s warehouse. The brewery has a seven-barrel brewing system and taproom offering El Dorado IPA, Grand Avenue Stout, Session Red Ale, and Simple Jack Cream Ale. There is also a small snack menu, listing smoked Schreiner's Fine Sausage, baked potatoes, and butter pretzels.

Yes, they serve Montucky, the cold snack.EXPAND
Yes, they serve Montucky, the cold snack.
Lauren Cusimano
Lauren Cusimano

Thunderbird Lounge

710 West Montecito Avenue

Thunderbird Lounge is found in the last slot of the Melrose District's historic Wagon Wheel Building. Open since April 20, the neighborhood bar will make many nostalgic for the Midwestern taverns of yesteryear. Operated by Jeremiah Gratza, Brett Boyles, and Jake Wiedmann, there is a lot going on here. The ATM dispenses singles and fives for the jukebox, cigarette machine, arcade machines, and wood-fired pizzas made on the patio by Dino’s Napoletana. There are also seemingly endless cans of Montucky Cold Snacks, as well as Old Style beer, RC Cola, Jay’s Potato Chips, and O-Ke-Doke popcorn.

The Sleepy Whale

290 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler


The Sleepy Whale opened for daily beer-slinging service in downtown Chandler in early May. Since then, it's been happily received by the community according to part-owner (along with Tony Fatica and Ryan Kemmet) Justin Evans — also of The Wandering Tortoise and Flagstaff's Hops on Birch. The beer bar and bottle shop has 32 taps, and features Arizona beer companies like Wren House, Arizona Wilderness, Pueblo Vida in Tucson, Dark Sky from Flagstaff, and more.
Bonus

BONUS

The Dirty Drummer


2303 North 44th Street


The Dirty Drummer had been around for 40 years till it closed in late 2018. On May 19, the famed Phoenix bar will be reopening its doors for a soft opening thanks to the efforts of Dana Armstrong, Andrew Smith, and Tom Bernard. The Dirty Drummer definitely got an update while shuttered, but the new owners promise there will still be that classic vibe (think wooden walls and bar top, amber glass lamps, and a jukebox full of country and classic rock). The house beer is Miller Light, but there are also 10 new beer taps, cocktails, and a terrific house margarita.

Editor's note: This article has been updated from its original version.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

