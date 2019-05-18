Four New Places Where You Can Drink Tonight in Greater Phoenix

The beer and bar scene is pretty hot and heavy right now. New bottle shops, neighborhood bars, and simple beer-drinking spots have been opening at a steady pace lately — and no one is complaining. Across the Valley, here are four new places where you and friends can go have a drink tonight.

Fate Brewing Co.

201 East Southern Avenue



The third Valley location of Fate Brewing Co. is now open in Tempe. The new brewery took over a midcentury, two-story, 6,000-square-foot office complex at Southern Avenue and College Road. Huge windows surround the bar, dining area, and upstairs loft — or High Gravity Room. There’s also a 2,500-square-foot, dog- and kid-friendly beer garden and covered patio with a fireplace. In addition to upscale pub fare, Fate’s head brewer, Adam Schmeichel, will be rereleasing the Fate American Pale Ale. You can also expect Fate beers like Shot in the Arm, wine, and cocktails.

Grand Avenue Brewing Company

1205 West Pierce Street



Downtown’s lower Grand Avenue historic district recently has welcomed a new brewery this week. Grand Avenue Brewing Company at Pierce Street and, yep, Grand Avenue, occupies 3,000 square feet of a 1940s warehouse. The brewery has a seven-barrel brewing system and taproom offering El Dorado IPA, Grand Avenue Stout, Session Red Ale, and Simple Jack Cream Ale. There is also a small snack menu, listing smoked Schreiner's Fine Sausage, baked potatoes, and butter pretzels.

EXPAND Yes, they serve Montucky, the cold snack. Lauren Cusimano

Thunderbird Lounge 710 West Montecito Avenue

Thunderbird Lounge is found in the last slot of the Melrose District's historic Wagon Wheel Building. Open since April 20, the neighborhood bar will make many nostalgic for the Midwestern taverns of yesteryear. Operated by Jeremiah Gratza, Brett Boyles, and Jake Wiedmann, there is a lot going on here. The ATM dispenses singles and fives for the jukebox, cigarette machine, arcade machines, and wood-fired pizzas made on the patio by Dino’s Napoletana. There are also seemingly endless cans of Montucky Cold Snacks, as well as Old Style beer, RC Cola, Jay’s Potato Chips, and O-Ke-Doke popcorn.

The Sleepy Whale 290 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler



The Sleepy Whale opened for daily beer-slinging service in downtown Chandler in early May. Since then, it's been happily received by the community according to part-owner (along with Tony Fatica and Ryan Kemmet) Justin Evans — also of The Wandering Tortoise and Flagstaff's Hops on Birch. The beer bar and bottle shop has 32 taps, and features Arizona beer companies like Wren House, Arizona Wilderness, Pueblo Vida in Tucson, Dark Sky from Flagstaff, and more.

