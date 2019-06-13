 


4
The pink chandeliers at the new Agave del Scottsdale.
The pink chandeliers at the new Agave del Scottsdale.
Agave del Scottsdale

New Restaurant Alert: Agave del Scottsdale Is a Ticket to Mexico City

Lauren Cusimano | June 13, 2019 | 8:00am
Scottsdale’s Mercado Del Lago Mall has recently welcomed a new tenant. The Mexico City-inspired Agave del Scottsdale has opened in the former Butters Pancakes & Café spot at the southeast corner of Hayden Road and Via de Ventura.

Agave del Scottsdale packs its menu with high-end Mexican cuisine.

One starter includes a trio of sopecitos weighed down with chicken tinga, shrimp, chorizo, and potato; there are also four types of ceviche — tuna, octopus, shrimp, and white fish. Mains include Chilean sea bass with Coronado pasila chile sauce, prime filet mignon with corn truffle sauce, and a baked salmon filet with fried spinach and sweet basil sauce.

Mole is served over chicken or pork after 48-hour prep sessions — inspired by generations-old family recipes.

To drink, Agave del Scottsdale will specialize in what else, margaritas and tequila-based cocktails. There will be more than 100 varieties of tequila, as well as a tequila cart that will wheel around for tableside service. Mix that with fresh juice and fruit, including flavors like watermelon, kiwi, hibiscus, and spicy cucumber, for a pretty memorable margarita. Options also include mezcal, wine, and anything from the full bar.

Margaritas reign at Agave del Scottsdale thanks to more than 100 choices of tequila.
Margaritas reign at Agave del Scottsdale thanks to more than 100 choices of tequila.
Agave del Scottsdale

There’s also a fully renovated, Mexico City-inspired dining room. Diners enter via wooden doors imported from Mexico. Upon entry, eyes will shoot straight to the shimmering pink chandeliers and the copper-coated bar top. When the weather cools off, garage doors will open over the bar area, and huge sliding glass doors will open up to the patio area.

“We are excited to bring Agave del Scottsdale to the community and share what we are passionate about,” general manager Hector Soto said in a press release, “genuine Mexican food, diverse tequila, refined hospitality and entertainment.”

Agave del Scottsdale.
8390 East Via de Ventura, Scottsdale, 480-248-6901
Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

