New Whole Foods Market in Tempe Announces Opening Date

The new Whole Foods in downtown Tempe will be open as of Wednesday, November 6.

Whole Foods is on the move, and Tempe residents, ASU students, and people coming out of Tops Liquors have no doubt noticed the under-construction Whole Foods Market on University Drive between Farmer and Ash avenues. Well, the new 40,000-square-foot Tempe store at 750 South Ash Avenue has announced its official opening — 9 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6.

Opening day events include complimentary refreshments and food. The first 300 customers will receive a Tempe-specific Whole Foods reusable shopping bag and a savings card with, “a mystery value ranging between $5 and $100.” Following the grand opening, the store will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Features of the new store include an expansive produce section, bakery, full-service butcher, ready-made hot and cold food, the Nékter Juice Bar, and On Ash — a on-site bar and restaurant with a pub-style menu and local beer and wine.

“We can’t wait to bring Whole Foods Market to downtown Tempe,” store team leader Stephen Rice says in a press release. “We look forward to providing our customers with a greater selection of accessible, fresh, and innovative products and grab-and-go options, including a large selection from local businesses, as well as a destination to gather with friends and enjoy a meal or a drink at On Ash, our in-store bar and restaurant.”

The 10th Whole Foods in Arizona is actually a relocation of the existing Tempe at 5120 South Rural Road — over there by Sushi Time and Flo’s. What's more, the new site is looking to hire about 125 full and part time team members.

For more information, visit the Whole Foods Market Tempe website.