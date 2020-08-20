Nom Nom Events Will Show You How to Make Asian Sweets at Home

Nom Nom Events started in fall 2019 with the goal of highlighting diversity in food. It was all set to host Scottsdale Food Street, with culturally varied food trucks and pop-ups, in April. But when public events halted due to the pandemic, Nom Nom pivoted to become a virtual space with live workshops, with a focus on Asian desserts.

The recipes for these online events are created by organizer Jay Kwan, who also owns the bakery Happy Buns in Peoria. (Kwan loves coconut buns.) But he didn't just want to run an Asian bakery. He wanted to educate people about Asian sweets in general.

Particpant will also learn how to make ube mochi pancakes. Yin Yang's Gallery

To do so, he's begun making DIY bake kits, or mixes, that he ships out. Aside from recipe cards, these kits come paired with online classes meant to present techniques and remove any reservations people may have about home baking. Past events included kits and videos for light almond, crispy sesame, and crunchy shortbread walnut cookies.

The next class is called the Arizona Ube Event, and it's scheduled for 1 p.m. on September 5. Ube is a yam with a brilliant purple color popular in Filipino desserts. Kwan describes the flavor as creamy, coconut-like, and very subtle. The kit comes with multiple ube mixes. All you need at home is butter and eggs.

One recipe: The ube butter mochi, a twist on the Hawaiian butter mochi (akin to a brownie). It’s moist and chewy with the creamy coconut flavor of ube further enhanced by toasted coconut. Another: the Ube Samoa Rice Krispies, a riff on the Girl Scouts Samoas and Rice Krispies Treats. It's a gooey, marshmallowy square dipped in chocolate and sprinkled with toasted coconut. The third mix is for ube mochi pancakes and/or waffles (which are gluten-free, by the way).

To participate in the live virtual workshop, place your orders by August 31. Cost starts at $70 for the shipped, three-recipe ube baking kit (or $75 for out-of-state participants). A limited-edition package has the three recipes, plus an additional ube souffle pancake mix. That package costs $80 ($85 to ship outside of Arizona). That class follows the first at 2 p.m. on September 5.

Nom Nom plans to host new baking events every month. October's class will honor the 2020 Mid-Autumn Festival by showing participants how to make its traditional treat — the Moon Cake.

For more information and events, check out Nom Nom’s Facebook page.