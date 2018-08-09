Cafe Bink Reopened in Carefree as Highly Promising Confluence Restaurant

Brandon Gauthier cooked under Kevin Binkley for more than a decade. He bounced around from restaurant to restaurant, and opened Cafe Bink in Carefree four years ago. He was chef at Cafe Bink until February of this year, when he bought the restaurant from Binkley.

He operated Cafe Bink for a few more months, hesitant to change the concept mid-season. As the season drew to a close, he took a vacation and then reopened as Confluence Restaurant.

The restaurant, which looks about the same, is well named. The first definition Webster's gives for "confluence" is "a coming or flowing together, meeting, or gathering point."