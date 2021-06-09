Now Open: A Chic New Midtown Marketplace From Chef Nik Fields

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Nik Fields, a personal chef to celebrities (like Sharon Stone, Snoop Dogg, professional athletes), has been planning for years to open her own shop of branded spices, oils, and other kitchen supplies, as well as an adjacent restaurant. The restaurant hasn't happened yet, but Chic Chef Co. Marketplace opened this past weekend in midtown Phoenix.

At the grand opening, an emotional Fields expressed gratitude to the small crowd and those who supported her in this endeavor.

“Having support is everything,” she said. “We are here now. I’m excited, I’m scared, I’m emotional, I’m happy and you know what, we did it.” She lifted her arms up in the air in exuberance.

The shop is modern and lined with black-and-white walls and shelves that carry rice, flour, cornbread, and pancake/waffle mixes.

The spices section includes flavors both sweet (e.g., sweet potato pie, cinnamon sugar) and savory (Adobo, Sazon, garlic parmesan, black truffle, bourbon barrel smoked pepper to name a few). Finishing salts (Chardonnay, Rosé, and Merlot), too, for using on fruits, salads, and pasta.

Other items include Canadian bourbon maple syrup, organic butter olive oil, and scented candles (mimosa, sweet greens, pancakes and bacon, and vanilla coffee). Hot sauces and barbecue sauces, too, all Fields' recipes. The olive oils come from Fields' farm in Italy.

The store offers kitchenware and her two books — The Chic Chef Approach Cookbook and The Chic Chef Approach Volume 2 — Aphrodisias. You can’t miss them. They are on a center island.

Fields plans to host cooking classes, dietary classes, and pop-ups for other female entrepreneurs. Her first class is at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 11. She plans to teach couples how to make an indulgent Italian dinner.

And stay tuned for the Chic Chef Café, opening soon.

Chic Chef Co. Marketplace is now open at 2302 North Central Avenue, #2, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.